H&M Launches the Stranger Things Billy Hargrove Fashion Collection

Summer is almost here, and H&M recently partnered with Netflix for a Stranger Things Season 3 fashion collection starring Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) that includes the hottest poolside looks of 1985.

You can shop the entire collection right here, and preview the collection in the video above. Everything is as affordable as you would expect from H&M. Highlights of the collection include a floral jumpsuit with a Demogorgon pattern, a Karen Wheeler cougar-style swimsuit, and a Hawkins Pool lifeguard swimsuit. For guys there’s the Patterned Resort shirt (also Demogorgon style), Hawkins Pool tank top, and a selection of swim shorts that will stir all of the moms into a frenzy. There are also some fun accessories like Stranger Things pool shoes, a sun visor, sunglasses, and a key lanyard with a whistle.

On a related note, Netflix and LEGO teamed up to produce the 75810 Stranger Things: The Upside Down set, which explores the Byers’ house and the supernatural world of the Upside Down – and can be flipped to display either side! It is, without a doubt, one of the coolest sets LEGO has produced in years – and your chance to get it before the rush is almost over.

The Stranger Things set clocks in at 2,287 pieces and includes eight minifigures: Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper, and the Demogorgon. It will get a general release on June 1st, but the LEGO 75810 Stranger Things: The Upside Down set is available to order early for LEGO VIP members right here for $199.99, which is actually pretty reasonable for a set of this magnitude. If you aren’t a VIP member yet, you can remedy that right here. Signing up is easy and free, so there’s no reason to try your luck after June 1st. We wouldn’t be surprised if this set quickly becomes difficult to find outside of very high priced eBay listings, so grab it while you can.

