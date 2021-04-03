Hot Ones Star Sean Evans Reacts to SNL Beyonce Sketch

✖

Hot Ones star Sean Evans reacted to Saturday Night Live spoofing his show. Last weekend saw Maya Rudolph channel her inner Beyonce for the seriously silly sketch. As Mikey Day led her through a journey with scalding hot wings, fans of the show couldn’t get over how funny his impression of the host was. Evans spoke to Esquire about all things Hot Ones, and he took a lot of joy out of that. When Rudolph joked about him being bald, he said that would stick in his head forever. It turns out that the host is a massive fan of legacy TV. He grew up on shows like SNL and The Tonight Show, so it played more like a compliment than anything malicious. Read what he had to say about Mikey Day’s performance down below:

We can’t believe it- Maya Rudolph acting as Beyoncé & Mikey Day as Sean for a Hot Ones skit on @nbcsnl. THANK YOU SNL 😭🙏. MAMA WE MADE IT! https://t.co/iDrhictPGp — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 28, 2021

“My favorite thing is that someone from wardrobe at SNL had to source a Sean Evans outfit, and Mikey Day killed it," Evans said. "I have this habit of playing the piano on the table when I'm asking questions, and to see that come through on SNL had me dying laughing. Hot Ones being immortalized in SNL history is something that's really special to me. I revere classic television, and I'll remember that forever."

The host also talked about what he sees as the future of Hot Ones. Complex and First We Feast have really left their mark on pop culture with the strange interview show.

“It's interesting, because I do feel in some ways closer to the end of it than the beginning. We have been doing it for a long time and I'm not sure there's anything that I'm leaving on the table,” he admitted. “Hot Ones has already done 10 laps around any expectation that I ever had for it. So where I'm at now is we've created this small team of people that have been with the show since the beginning. I love everybody that I work with. I love the process of creating the show on YouTube and I love being on the internet to do the show.So it's in a spot where I'm just doing something that I really enjoy doing.”

“So I'm committed to Hot Ones for as long as the fans will allow it. As long as I'm welcomed to do this show, I'm going to do this show just because I absolutely love it. I love the process of the research, I love the interview, I love the people,” Evans explained. “Nothing about it has gotten tedious for me, even the idea of eating these 10 scorching hot chicken wings every week. It's something that is just a part of my life and has shaped me so much over the last five years that I have trouble looking beyond it, or looking around the corner for what's next.”

Did you love that joke in SNL last week? Let us know down in the comments!