Maya Rudolph Hosts Saturday Night Live's New Episode Return

Saturday Night Live is coming back with new episodes tonight and fans are excited. Studio 8H will be rocking with Maya Rudolph in the driver’s seat. This is her second episode after a long stint on the show and a bunch of cameos over recent years. Jack Harlow will be making his debut as a musical guest and a lot of the country will be seeing their first of the rapper. There will be an extended break coming up and they want to close out strong. To help in that effort, Daniel Kaluuya will get his turn in the hosting spot after an award-winning turn in Judas and the Black Messiah with St. Vincent showing off those guitar chops. Carey Mulligan will be next up on April 10th with Kid Cudi along as the musical guest. People have been wondering what’s been up with the scheduling of the wildly-popular sketch comedy show. But, it seems like things are getting back on track.

From Kamala to Donatella, nobody does it better than Maya. @MayaRudolph hosts @nbcsnl tonight. Stream it tomorrow on #PeacockTV! pic.twitter.com/xnBX3rLnRd — Peacock (@peacockTV) March 27, 2021

SNL mainstay Pete Davidson actually was in the news as a stalker managed to get into his house. TMZ reported that a 24-year-old woman was arrested for trespassing on his property last week. She claimed that she was married to the star, but his representation says that those accusations are patently untrue.

They issued a statement to Vanity Fair, "The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false. Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."

"We are advised that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Pete Davidson Starts A Production Company Named Bodega Cats Presents, issued 16-Mar-2021 over PR Newswire, as the information in the release cannot be verified."

Saturday Night Live begins tonight at 11:30 ET/ 8:30 PT

