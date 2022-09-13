House of the Dragon Episode 4 Viewership Up Over Previous Week

The impressive start to the House of the Dragon era on HBO continues in the show's fourth week. The Game of Thrones prequel series has been an absolute juggernaut for HBO since its debut in August, delivering massive numbers on the premium network and HBO Max each week. The third episode of the series saw a slight decrease in viewership, however, and many wondered if that was a sign of things to come. That didn't turn out to be the case.

House of the Dragon's fourth episode, "King of the Narrow Sea," brought in more viewership than the previous week's episode. According to Variety, overall total viewership on HBO and HBO Max for House of the Dragon was up 5% over last week. The actual ratings for the Sunday night broadcast remained steady, with 2.474 million people tuning in for the episode.

House of the Dragon debuted as a powerhouse out of the gate, delivering the most-watched series premiere ever for HBO, delivering over 10 million viewers across all platforms in its opening window. That premiere episode has been viewed on HBO Max more than 30 million times over the past four weeks, and the number is still climbing.

Will There Be a House of the Dragon Season 2?

These huge numbers indicate that the Game of Thrones prequel is nothing short of a bonafide hit, with the potential to become one of the biggest shows in HBO's history. Giving the series a second season is a no-brainer, unless it was intended to be a limited series from the jump.

Fortunately, one season was never the intention, and House of the Dragon will continue on into the future. HBO wasted almost no time in renewing the new series for a second season, announcing the renewal before Episode 2 had even aired. It took just five days for House of the Dragon to get more episodes.

The question now is just how long can House of the Dragon continue. The series is moving through the story of Viserys, Daemon, and Rhaenyra Targaryen at a breakneck pace. Seven seasons with those specific characters may not happen, but there are 100 years worth of stories about the Targaryens between House of the Dragon and the start of Game of Thrones, so there is a lot more to explore.

What do you think of House of the Dragon so far? Let us know in the comments!