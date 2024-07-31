House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Clips Leak Ahead of Premiere

Updated with HBO statement. As the Targaryens prepare for battle heading into the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery have had to battle some substantial leaks online, again. On Tuesday, several days before the House of the Dragon season 2 finale is set to air on HBO, several clips from the episode were uploaded to TikTok, and quite a few fans got a look at what the show has in store.

More than a dozen videos from the House of the Dragon finale, captured by someone filming a screen with another device, were uploaded to a new TikTok account on Tuesday. The account had no prior videos and seemed to serve the sole purpose of sharing the videos online. It’s unclear how this user was able to access the House of the Dragon episode early. ComicBook reached out to HBO for comment who released the following statement:

“We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

The account and videos have since been taken down, but not before a lot of fans got their eyes on major House of the Dragon spoilers. More than half of the videos on the account had over 100,000 views prior to their removal.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has continued to be a major hit for both the HBO network and Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, Max. The Season 2 premiere earlier this summer helped lead Max to its biggest single day of streams ever.

The eight-episode season comes to a close on Sunday night, but HBO is already preparing another installment. The series was renewed for Season 3 before Season 2 had even premiered. The current season has continued the storyline of the devastating Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. True to its title, the massive dragons have taken on a much more prominent role over the course of the season.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.