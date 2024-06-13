House of the Dragon Renewed for Season 3

HBO has renewed its original series House of the Dragon for Season 3, just days before the second season is set to premiere. Anticipation is building for the return of House of the Dragon to HBO and Max, with Warner Bros. Discovery calling on fans to choose between Team Green and Team Black in the family war of the Targaryens. Of course, House of the Dragon is a spinoff of Game of Thrones, with both stories coming from the mind of author George R.R. Martin. Luckily, fans don't have to worry about what the immediate future holds for House of the Dragon as HBO is keen on continuing its story through at least Season 3.

"George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. "We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."

What is House of the Dragon about?

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.