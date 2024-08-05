House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Brings Back Iconic Game of Thrones Characters

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale! Continue reading at your own risk… Daemon Targaryen’s eerie visions throughout have focused entirely on his past, but what he saw in Sunday night’s season finale was all about the future. Daemon touched the Weirwood tree in Harrenhal and received not only a vision, but a look into the future of his family and Westeros, one that included glimpses of multiple Game of Thrones characters.

The vision from the tree essentially shows Daemon the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy that Viserys told Rhaenyra about when he decided she would be his heir. Daemon foresaw his death, the devastating winter that would bring the Night King, and the eventual Targaryen queen who would bring dragons back to Westeros.

The one and only Night King made an appearance in Daemon’s vision, showing him the evil that would eventually come. He also saw Daenerys Targaryen, the main character of , who sought to take back the Iron Throne for her family a couple centuries after the events of House of the Dragon. While you don’t see her face, it’s clear that Daenerys is the woman near the end of the vision, as she sits naked on the ground with soot all around her, as three baby dragons emerge from her lap. This is a recreation of the scene at the end of Game of Thrones Season 1, when Daenerys hatched her trio of dragons in the funeral pyre of her late husband, Khal Drogo.

Seeing what the future likely holds for the Targaryen’s caused Daemon to instantly shift his mood. He bent the knee to Rhaenyra and told her he saw what would happen, and that the only way to fight it would be together. He even dropped the iconic Game of Thrones line, “Winter is coming,” though he spoke it in High Valyrian.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

