How I Met Your Father Starring Hilary Duff First Look Released By Hulu

Hulu just revealed the first look at How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff. CBS’s sitcom was a mega-hit during the wild run on broadcast television. In an age of reimagining, it was a no-brainer to bring back the franchise. Duff is the main character this time explaining the story of how she met her son’s father. Just like the original series, it gets explained through flashbacks. Isaac Attacker and Elizabeth Berger will serve as showrunners on How I Met Your Father. New York City is the backdrop for this story, but Hulu is getting some help in bringing the iconic city to life. Industrial Light and Magic are using their virtual production stage, The Infinity for the upcoming show. With this technology, much like The Mandalorian, set designers will be able to come up with all kinds of locations and settings without having to travel off Disney’s lot in Burbank. Series director Pamela Fryman figures to take advantage of every piece of technology available to her.

“I was able to spend the day in Burbank shooting a scene on the Brooklyn Bridge,” Fryman told Variety about working on The Infinity. “The logistics and price tag of shooting on location (even when there’s not a pandemic) would have made this scene impossible — but thanks to this new technology the scene is in the can.”

In another conversation with the outlet, Disney Television Studios production executive John Azifferen and tech executive Alex Grimwade explained how they got access to such impressive digs. Dana Walden, Disney TV chief, teamed with Peter Rice, who heads the Entertainment Content division, to get the entire VFX off the ground.

“This stage will serve as an extraordinary resource for creatives both inside and outside the Walt Disney Company, bringing this groundbreaking technology- often used in feature films and effects-laden series- to episodic television production,” Ziffren and Grimwade wrote. “It’s a huge step forward for our television operations and we’re excited to have this tremendous resource for our creative partners as well as other industry producers.”

ILM’s Stagecraft executive producer Chris Bannister added, “We are excited to show how virtual production can help a wide range of productions from simple process shots to complex in-camera digital environments.”

