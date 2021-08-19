Hilary Duff Reveals First Look at How I Met Your Mother Spinoff

✖

Earlier this year it was announced that Hulu had ordered a 10-episode first season of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father with Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff in the lead role. Now, Duff is giving fans their first look at the upcoming series, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast of the series to her Instagram with the caption "Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…. #himyf."

Back in April, Hulu announced the 10-episode order for the series, the general concept for which has been in the works since 2013 when CBS announced How I Met Your Dad. That pilot wasn't picked up by the network and a rewrite of the How I Met Your Dad pilot by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger became How I Met Your Father. In the series, Duff plays Sophie, a woman in the near future who tells her son the story of how she met his father, a format similar to How I Met Your Mother. The story is largely set in 2021 and focuses on Sophie and her group of close friends.

The new series is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Original How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will be executive producing the spinoff.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” Bays and Thomas said in a statement. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," said Duff. "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

