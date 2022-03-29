Loki Directors Promise “New,” “Fresh,” and “Unexpected,” Season 2

For its second season, Loki will have a new director overseeing the individual episodes as Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are stepping in for the gig. Kate Herron directed the first season of Loki, earning quite a bit of praise from critics and fans before stepping away from the show’s second season. Moorhead and Benson directed Episode 2 and 4 of the upcoming Moon Knight series, which seems to be where their conversations with Marvel Studios started, leading to signing up for what will almost certainly be another time-bending thriller with Loki Season 2 if it is anything like its freshman season.

With how deeply involved with Moon Knight and other non-Marvel projects Benson and Moorhead have been, the duo doesn’t recall exactly when the conversation to helm Loki‘s second season began. “Oh, unfortunately I don’t even think I can remember exact, like exactly… We’ve had a crazy year, my friend,” Benson said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “Only in terms of like champagne problems but it was funny ’cause we went from our movie, that just premiered at Sundance, Something in the Dirt. We went directly into Archive 81, directly into Moon Knight, directly back into Something in the Dirt, and then now here we are before you. Timeline gets a little mixed up in our heads.”

They will certainly be getting their timelines straightened out, seeing as Loki seems poised to continue a time-traveling saga which followed the God of Mischief on an adventure with the Time Variance Authority in the first season. If the ending of the show is any indication, timelines will be running rampant across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We know that the thing that appeals to us about Loki and Moon Knight specifically, it’s just among the MCU, they feel like outsiders,” Benson said. “And there’s something about that that we really relate with.”

Moorhead and Benson have clearly gone to the Andrew Garfield School of Secrets as the details they’ll reveal about upcoming Loki stories are merely shreds. Moorhead, however, did offer a comparison to Moon Knight which promises, “unexpected,” developments throughout the episodes.

“I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it’s actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there’s just no reason to do it if it’s not going to be something new and fresh,” Moorhead said. “It’s funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we’re gonna bring all that to Loki.”

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s hard to tell how closely after the events of Season 1 that the next episodes of Loki will pickup. With the death of a certain major character in the season finale, the Multiverse events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were made possible. If the Multiverse issues are resolved before Season 2 begins, it’s possible Loki’s next adventure will be something entirely different by comparison to its first season. Only time will tell.

Moon Knight debuts its first episode on Moon Knight on March 30.