How New Man on Fire Series Is Already Planning for Season 2 on Netflix [Exclusive]

Next week, Netflix will debut the TV reboot of Man on Fire, a new adaptation of A. J. Quinnell’s novel that most fans still associate with the feature film starring Denzel Washington. The series adaptation will have a few differences, moving the action to Rio de Janeiro, and featuring Marvel and DC star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy. Being a TV series, though, the new Man on Fire has its eyes on the future, with Netflix no doubt hoping that it could become one of their next big hits. Speaking with ComicBook, director and executive producer Steven Caple Jr. confirmed he would love to return for a potential second season.

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Caple Jr. went on to reveal the kinds of conversations that they’ve had about what would come next. Suffice to say, it doesn’t seem like the other books with John Creasy would be the blueprint; instead, they’d find a new situation to put the character in and figure out how he manages to work his way through it. “It depends on everyone out there checking it out and watching it, and if we have something more to tell, but I think we do,” Caple Jr. said. “John Creasy is a very interesting character; there’s a lot to say, and that’s certainly someone I would follow.”

Man on Fire Planning for Season 2 on Netflix

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“What is the next chapter with this type of character,” Caple added. “And whether it’s him saving someone or another conspiracy or something he has to unravel? I’m on board because he has his own unique way and approach and the way he deals with rage. I feel like we’re going to be learning something. It’s therapeutic as we sort of go on this journey with him. And I can’t say I have that in the other TV shows that are out right now.”

Caple, who directed the first two episodes of the new series, went on to reveal what makes the show different from the Tony Scott feature film from 2004, noting that there was one major influence and one thing he wanted to do differently. “Texture” was the similarit, with Caple revealed that Tony Scott’s ability to capture the world and make it feel real was a major influence. “(Scott) turns sort of the common man into an everyday hero…I wanted to stay true to that, to make sure it felt like you were still connected to John Creasy, though he could be this larger-than-life type of character.”

As for differences, Caple added: “Probably the traumatic tropes,. I think we found our way with the sort of pillowcase over his head and, like, found a visual representation of this unique way of someone handling their dark past. As much as he is drinking here and there, it wasn’t just a movie or a show solely about alcoholism or a drug or any kind of substance. And we were trying to both visually stay away from it, character-wise. And even Kyle in the writing was like, ‘How do we make sure that that’s not just the case?’ That is something much deeper.”

Man on Fire Season 1 premieres on Netflix on April 30.