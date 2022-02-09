Will Smith Remixes The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song in New Super Bowl Commercial

Will Smith is reintroducing The Fresh Prince ahead of Bel-Air’s debut on Peacock. The Super Bowl will play host to a spot featuring the beloved actor and rapper. His production company, Westbook Entertainment will help bring another generation fo fans into the Fresh Prince fandom with the gritty reboot of the beloved sitcom. NBC has to love the pop for some of it’s most beloved classic comment. We’re at the point where even kids who have never seen the show can sing along to the theme. ArtClass helped produce the 60 second spot, and it should do a lot to make viewers aware that Bel-Air is coming. (For those wondering, Smith won’t be appearing on-camera during the reboot.)

“We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now,” Brady and Newson said. “It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/nolcJF_197c

“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family. We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now,” they said. “It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

Check out Peacock’s official synopsis for Bel-Air: “Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

Will you be watching Bel-Air? Let us know down in the comments below!