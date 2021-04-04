How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead's Midseason Premiere Early

Fear the Walking Dead returns one week early for AMC+ subscribers, who can stream the midseason premiere starting Sunday, April 4. AMC Networks has issued a spoiler warning ahead of "The Door," airing April 11 on AMC, where Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) are reunited for the first time this season. Together, John and Morgan must clear a walker-filled bridge blocking their route to the new community Morgan is building for a future away from Virginia (Colby Minifie). With Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Althea (Maggie Grace), and Dwight (Austin Amelio) already on his side, Morgan prepares for a fight as the lives of his friends hang in the balance behind Virginia's walls.

"The Door" will release after midnight on Sunday, April 4, exclusively on the AMC+ premium streaming bundle. Early release episodes typically go live at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET on the service, where subsequent episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 will release on Thursdays beginning with "Things Left to Do" on April 15.

AMC+ can be accessed as an add-on subscription via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and The Roku Channel, and from providers Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

"Without going too much into that — because I think a lot of the fun of that episode is exploring that dynamic — Morgan's journey on Fear began with John Dorie, and John Dorie's journey began with Morgan," showrunner and "The Door" screenwriter Ian Goldberg said at WonderCon@Home 2021. "These two have been through so much together, they're best friends, and we're gonna see that dynamic, the next evolution of that dynamic in this episode."

In Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: "As Morgan's bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, 'The End is the Beginning.'"

"The Door" is available to stream starting April 4 exclusively on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, April 11, at 9/8c on the AMC network. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.