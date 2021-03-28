Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner Previews Reunion Between “Best Friends” Morgan and John Dorie

When Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) reunite to start the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, showrunner Ian Goldberg says audiences will see the "next evolution" of the dynamic between the two best friends. John was the first soul to greet Morgan in the spin-off's Season 4 premiere, "What's Your Story?," where Morgan walked halfway across the country as part of the first-ever crossover between Fear and The Walking Dead. In "The Door," the Season 6B premiere airing on April 11, Morgan and John are back together for the first time since Virginia's (Colby Minifie) attempt on Morgan's life that ended Season 5.

"Without going too much into that — because I think a lot of the fun of that episode is exploring that dynamic — Morgan's journey on Fear began with John Dorie, and John Dorie's journey began with Morgan," Goldberg said during WonderCon@Home 2021. "These two have been through so much together, they're best friends, and we're gonna see that dynamic, the next evolution of that dynamic in this episode."

It's also the first time viewers are seeing John since "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg" in November, which put John and his wife June (Jenna Elfman) down different paths when he escaped to his cabin after he failed to save Janis (Holly Curran) from a gruesome fate at Virginia's Lawton settlement.

"John did take that fork in the road at the end of 606. We know he's in a place where he's punishing himself, where he doesn't feel like he can be here anymore," Goldberg added of John's escape plan. "He's in a really low point, the lowest we've ever seen John Dorie, at the end of that episode. Without going too far into it, the reunion of Morgan with John Dorie is gonna have huge impacts on both of them."

Along for the ride is Dakota (Zoe Colletti), Virginia's younger sibling who has a lot in common with John: they're both trying to get away from her sister.

"We know what John and Morgan's relationship is, we've seen a bit of Morgan with Dakota. We have not seen much of Dorie with Dakota, and we will," he teased. "That's all I can say about that."

"The Door" is available to stream starting April 4 exclusively on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, April 11, at 9/8c on the AMC network.