The survivors are "Hunted" by the Reapers in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3, the newest episode available to watch early as of August 29. Following the two-part season premiere "Acheron: Part 1" and "Acheron: Part 2," both released for early access on AMC+, U.S. subscribers can start watching "Hunted" one week ahead of its television airing on Sunday, September 5, at 9/8c on the AMC channel. New chapters from Season 11: Part 1 are streaming one week early all season long on AMC+, where ad-free episodes are available for on-demand viewing after midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET every Sunday through October 3.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Early

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted," is now streaming on AMC+ as of August 29. The premium streaming bundle is available through the following platforms and providers:

What Is "Hunted" About?

According to the official synopsis, "Maggie's [Lauren Cohan] team gets hunted by Reapers; Carol [Melissa McBride], Rosita [Christian Serratos], Magna [Nadia Hilker] and Kelly [Angel Theory] set off to catch horses."

When Are Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 Added to AMC+ Early Access?

There are five more episodes of Season 11A to premiere early on AMC+ in 2021. Another 16 episodes, to air in two eight-episode parts in Season 11B and Season 11C, will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.

Episode 1104 : "Rendition" - September 5 on AMC+, September 12 on AMC

: "Rendition" - September 5 on AMC+, September 12 on AMC Episode 1105 : "Out of the Ashes" - September 12 on AMC+, September 19 on AMC

: "Out of the Ashes" - September 12 on AMC+, September 19 on AMC Episode 1106 : "On the Inside" - September 19 on AMC+, September 26 on AMC

: "On the Inside" - September 19 on AMC+, September 26 on AMC Episode 1107 : "Promises Broken" - September 26 on AMC+, October 3 on AMC

: "Promises Broken" - September 26 on AMC+, October 3 on AMC Episode 1108: "For Blood" - October 3 on AMC+, October 10 on AMC

New episodes from The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 1 premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.