How to Watch The Walking Dead Early: Season 11 Episode 3 "Hunted"

By Cameron Bonomolo

The survivors are "Hunted" by the Reapers in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3, the newest episode available to watch early as of August 29. Following the two-part season premiere "Acheron: Part 1" and "Acheron: Part 2," both released for early access on AMC+, U.S. subscribers can start watching "Hunted" one week ahead of its television airing on Sunday, September 5, at 9/8c on the AMC channel. New chapters from Season 11: Part 1 are streaming one week early all season long on AMC+, where ad-free episodes are available for on-demand viewing after midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET every Sunday through October 3.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Early

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted," is now streaming on AMC+ as of August 29. The premium streaming bundle is available through the following platforms and providers:

What Is "Hunted" About?

According to the official synopsis, "Maggie's [Lauren Cohan] team gets hunted by Reapers; Carol [Melissa McBride], Rosita [Christian Serratos], Magna [Nadia Hilker] and Kelly [Angel Theory] set off to catch horses."

When Are Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 Added to AMC+ Early Access?

There are five more episodes of Season 11A to premiere early on AMC+ in 2021. Another 16 episodes, to air in two eight-episode parts in Season 11B and Season 11C, will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.

  • Episode 1104: "Rendition" - September 5 on AMC+, September 12 on AMC
  • Episode 1105: "Out of the Ashes" - September 12 on AMC+, September 19 on AMC
  • Episode 1106: "On the Inside" - September 19 on AMC+, September 26 on AMC
  • Episode 1107: "Promises Broken" - September 26 on AMC+, October 3 on AMC
  • Episode 1108: "For Blood" - October 3 on AMC+, October 10 on AMC

