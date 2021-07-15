The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy Trailer Released

It's the beginning of the end in a trailer revealing The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy. The zombie drama returns on August 22 with The Final Season: Part I, the epic eight-episode first chapter, and will air its final 16 episodes when The Walking Dead The Final Season: Part 2 and Part 3 premiere in 2022. This bigger-than-ever expanded season will air a total of 24 episodes culminating in the series finale in 2022, concluding The Walking Dead after 177 episodes. In the newest trailer for the three-part season, the survivors of The Walking Dead are facing the end — together.

"Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever," said showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang when announcing the August 22 return date. "The stakes will be high — we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."

Executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple previously revealed the final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with "eight action-packed episodes" that feature "the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe." Premiere dates for the remaining two chapters in the Final Season Trilogy have not been revealed.

The Walking Dead returns on August 22 with the two-part "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," where Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) must join forces with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a deadly mission to save Alexandria. The other six previously revealed episodes of The Final Season: Part 1 include "Hunted," "Rendition," "Out of the Ashes," "On the Inside," "Promises Broken," and the mid-season finale, "For Blood."

In Season 11A of The Walking Dead: