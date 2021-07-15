The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy Trailer Released
It's the beginning of the end in a trailer revealing The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy. The zombie drama returns on August 22 with The Final Season: Part I, the epic eight-episode first chapter, and will air its final 16 episodes when The Walking Dead The Final Season: Part 2 and Part 3 premiere in 2022. This bigger-than-ever expanded season will air a total of 24 episodes culminating in the series finale in 2022, concluding The Walking Dead after 177 episodes. In the newest trailer for the three-part season, the survivors of The Walking Dead are facing the end — together.
"Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever," said showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang when announcing the August 22 return date. "The stakes will be high — we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."
Executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple previously revealed the final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with "eight action-packed episodes" that feature "the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe." Premiere dates for the remaining two chapters in the Final Season Trilogy have not been revealed.
The Walking Dead returns on August 22 with the two-part "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," where Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) must join forces with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a deadly mission to save Alexandria. The other six previously revealed episodes of The Final Season: Part 1 include "Hunted," "Rendition," "Out of the Ashes," "On the Inside," "Promises Broken," and the mid-season finale, "For Blood."
In Season 11A of The Walking Dead:
Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers. Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect.
Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls. They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how?
More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.
The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 15 on AMC+ and Sunday, August 22, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.