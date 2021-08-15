How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere One Week Early

✖

The end begins: the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead is now available to watch early on AMC+. "Acheron: Part 1," the first half of the two-part premiere, is streaming exclusively on AMC+ ahead of an August 22 television debut on the AMC channel. The cabler announced in July new episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 1 will premiere one week early all season long on its premium streaming bundle, extending the advance exclusivity window from three days to seven. Starting August 15, the first eight episodes of the 24-episode Season 11 will be added weekly on Sundays instead of Thursdays, with The Final Season Part 2 and Part 3 coming to the service in 2022.

All 24 episodes of the expanded final season will premiere first on AMC+, currently available only in the United States, with new episodes added weekly to Disney+ Star in international territories the day after their U.S. airings on the AMC channel.



How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 on AMC+

The AMC+ premium streaming bundle is available through the following platforms and providers:

When Are Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 Added to AMC+ Early Access?

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 will stream on AMC+ one week before airing on AMC. Here's the schedule for the first eight episodes on AMC+:

Episode 1101 : "Acheron: Part I" - August 15 on AMC+, August 22 on AMC

: "Acheron: Part I" - August 15 on AMC+, August 22 on AMC Episode 1102 : "Acheron: Part II" - August 22 on AMC+, August 29 on AMC

: "Acheron: Part II" - August 22 on AMC+, August 29 on AMC Episode 1103 : "Hunted" - August 29 on AMC+, September 5 on AMC

: "Hunted" - August 29 on AMC+, September 5 on AMC Episode 1104 : "Rendition" - September 5 on AMC+, September 12 on AMC

: "Rendition" - September 5 on AMC+, September 12 on AMC Episode 1105 : "Out of the Ashes" - September 12 on AMC+, September 19 on AMC

: "Out of the Ashes" - September 12 on AMC+, September 19 on AMC Episode 1106 : "On the Inside" - September 19 on AMC+, September 26 on AMC

: "On the Inside" - September 19 on AMC+, September 26 on AMC Episode 1107 : "Promises Broken" - September 26 on AMC+, October 3 on AMC

: "Promises Broken" - September 26 on AMC+, October 3 on AMC Episode 1108: "For Blood" - October 3 on AMC+, October 10 on AMC

What Is The Walking Dead Final Season About?

The official synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 11A airing in 2021:

Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers. Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls. They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 22 on AMC.