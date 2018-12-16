Everything Coming To Hulu In January

In the world of competitive streaming, Hulu is kicking the new year off with a bang by introducing dozens of new properties to their platform over the course of January.

Of note, one of the biggest properties to hit the streaming platform in January will be the Natalie Portman-led Annihilation, which drops January 4th. For fans of werewolves and vampires, the entire Twilight franchise will be added January 1st while it appears that Hulu has gotten their hands on a new Charlie Brown license as Peanuts special are sprinkled throughout the month.

It’s a light month on original programming as Hulu will only offer Future Man season two as their only debut of original programming of the month.

January also features the return of new episodes of programming on cable networks following the midseason holiday break. Of note, Fox’s Gotham season five premiere — the last season of the show — will join the platform on January 4th.

What new programming are you looking at catching on Hulu most? Are you still wishing the platform would carry something else? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Keep scrolling to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in the month of January!

January 1st

Available January 1

Atlanta: Complete Season 2 (FX)

The Detectorists: Complete Season 3 (DRG)

Dot.: Complete Season 2B (Universal Kids)

Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)

X Company: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Sony)

54 (1998)

10 Years (2011)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

9 to 5 (1980)

A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)

A Simple Plan (1998)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

Antz (1998)

Babe (1995)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beowulf (2007)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cake (2006)

Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)

Chicken Run (2000)

Children of the Corn (2009)

Chinatown (1974)

The Chaperone (2011)

The Colony (2013)

Cujo (1983)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deja Vu (2006)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Double Team (1997)

East is East (1999)

Extraction (2015)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Finding Neverland (2004)

Firstborn (1984)

Flight 7500 (2014)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Forgotten (2004)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

The German Doctor (2013)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Girl in the Bunker (2018)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)

He Got Game (1998)

Heathers (1989)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)

In A World… (2013)

Inside Out (2011)

Into The West (1992)

Kickboxer (1989)

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)

Kiss of the Dragon (2001)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last Knights (2015)

Legendary (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Limey (1999)

Love Actually (2003)

Maximum Security (1990)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

Mimic (1997)

Mud (2013)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

No Holds Barred (1989)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)

The Other Man (2008)

The Others (2001)

Patch Adams (1998)

Payback (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom (1996)

Pride (2007)

Prince of Egypt (1998)

Rain Man (1988)

Renoir (2013)

Rent (2005)

The Resident (2012)

The Reunion (2011)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Right at your Door (2007)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)

The Running Man (1987)

Sabrina (1995)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Shattered (2007)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Shrek (2001)

Skipped Parts (2001)

Sliver (1993)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Stone (2010)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Tangerines (2015)

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Voices (2015)

The Way Back (2011)

The Way of the Gun (2000)

The Weather Man (2005)

This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers (1988)

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit (1969)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

We are Marshall (2006)

What’s Cooking? (2000)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

January 2nd – 8th

Available January 2

The Gifted: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Available January 3

24 Hours to Hell & Back: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Masked Singer: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)

The X-Files: Complete Season 11 (FOX)

Support the Girls (2018)

The Unicorn (2018)

Available January 4

Gotham: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Titan Games: Series Premiere (NBC)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Available January 5

Fresh off the Boat: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Speechless: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Annihilation (2018)

The Overnight (2015)

Available January 6

Disaster Movie (2008)

Available January 7

America Funniest Home Videos: Season 29 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Lodge 49: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Shark Tank: Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Available January 8

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Bachelor: Season 23 Premiere (ABC)

Manifest: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Alright Now (2018)

The Commuter (2018)

The Last Airbender (2010)

January 9th – 15th

Available January 9

Black-ish: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Good Trouble: Series Premiere (Freeform)

The Kids Are Alright: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

New Amsterdam: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Available January 10

Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Match Game: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Schooled: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Modern Family: Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Single Parents: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Kusama – Infinity (2018)

Available January 11

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Future Man: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Good Place: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available January 12

Blindspot: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 1 (eOne)

Available January 14

Total Bellas: Season 4 Premiere (E!)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Available January 15

The Good Doctor: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

The Passage: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

This Is Us: Season 3 Mid-season Premiere (NBC)

Another Time (2018)

The Snapper (1993)

Walking with the Enemy (2013)

January 16th – 22nd

Available January 16

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Available January 17

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

O (Othello) (2006)

Available January 18

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

A Million Little Things: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Alone: Complete Season 4 (History Channel)

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 3 (History Channel)

American Pickers: Complete Season 10 (History Channel)

An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Brockmire: Complete Season 2 (IFC)

Butterfly: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 3 (History Channel)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Disappeared: Complete Season 8 (IDTV)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Special (TLC)

Finding Escobar’s Millions: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Found: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Four Weddings: Complete Season 9 (TLC)

Giada in Italy: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Hanger 1: The UFO Files: Complete Season 1&2 (History Channel)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 7 (IDTV)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Leah Remini: It’s All Relative: Complete Seasons 1&2 (TLC)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

My 600lb Life: Complete Seasons 5&6 (TLC)

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Special (IDTV)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

Nostradamus Effect: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Food Network)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 6&7 (History Channel)

The Tesla Files: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 10 (Food Network)

Available January 20

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Available January 21

Stella’s Last Weekend (2018)

The Pagan King (2018)

January 23rd – 31st

Available January 25

Siren: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Available January 26

Darling in the Franxx (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

Available January 28

Rent: Special (FOX)

Cruise (2018)

Available January 31

Bad Reputation (2018)

Love Gilda (2018)