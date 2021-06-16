Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2021
July is arriving in just a couple of weeks and, as usual, a new month means that most major streaming services are going to be adding a bunch of new movies and TV shows to their lineups. Hulu is no exception. On Wednesday, Hulu released the full list of titles coming to its streaming roster in July, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.
As far as new movies go, there are a couple of big titles being added to Hulu in July. Bill and Ted Face the Music, which was just released last year, will be coming to Hulu on July 2nd, the same day as the acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul. A week later, on July 9th, the hit comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be added to the service.
American Horror Stories, the anthology spinoff of American Horror Story, will be debuting exclusively on FX on Hulu. The first two episodes of the limited series are arriving on July 15th.
You can check out Hulu's full July lineup below!
July 1
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)
127 Hours (2010)
28 Days Later (2003)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
68 Kill (2017)
78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)
A Ciambra (2018)
The Adventures of Hercules (1985)
Almost Human (2014)
Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)
American Gun (2005)
An Acceptable Loss (2019)
Australia (2008)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Band Aid (2017)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Best Man (1999)
Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)
Big Fish (2003)
Bitter Harvest (2017)
Blue Sky (1994)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Breakdown (1997)
Bruno (2009)
Caddyshack (1980)
Caddyshack II (1988)
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
Carnage Park (2016)
Caveman (1981)
Chaplin (1992)
Chuck (2017)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)
Cliffhanger (1993)
The Condemned (2007)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
The Conversation (1974)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Cured (2018)
Dangerous Minds (1995)
Dealin' With Idiots (2013)
Dealt (2017)
Dear White People (2014)
Donnybrook (2019)
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)
Eliminators (2016)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
The Face of Love (2014)
Factotum (2006)
Fargo (1996)
The Feels (2017)
Fired Up! (2009)
Foxfire (1996)
Frank Serpico (2017)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Free To Run (2016)
From Paris with Love (2010)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
The Gift (2000)
Gimme the Loot (2013)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gorp (1980)
Graduation (2017)
Grandma (2015)
Hellions (2015)
Hideaway (1995)
House of the Dead (2003)
House of the Dead 2 (2006)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Housesitter (1992)
I Daniel Blake (2017)
I Do...Until I Don't (2017)
I Remember You (2017)
Ice Age (2002)
In The Cut (2003)
Indignation (2016)
Intermission (2004)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
Johnny English (2003)
Knowing (2009)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last Days Here (2012)
Let's be Evil (2016)
Manic (2013)
The Mask (1994)
Maximum Risk (1996)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Morning Glory (2010)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Natural (1984)
Ode to Joy (2019)
Open Range (2003)
Open Water (2004)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Passage to Mars (2017)
Personal Shopper (2017)
The Polar Express (2004)
Rabid Dogs (2016)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shelley (2016)
Sightseers (2013)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sleepwalkers (1992)
Soldier Boyz (1995)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Somewhere (2010)
Sorority Row (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
Stand by Me (1986)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
The Stepfather (2009)
Stonewall (2015)
Stray (2020)
Sunshine (2005)
Super Troopers (2002)
Sweet Virginia (2017)
Taffin (1988)
Take Every Wave (2017)
Take Shelter (2011)
Taken (2009)
The Terminator (1984)
They Came Together (2014)
Thunderheart (1992)
Timeline (2003)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Twisted (2004)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Universal Soldier (1992)
The Unknown Girl (2017)
Walking Tall (1973)
Whip It (2009)
White Nights (1985)
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Wolves (2017)
July 3
Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
I'll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
Dreamcatcher (2021)
July 8
My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)
Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)
Papillon (2017)
July 9
This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)
Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
In a World... (2013)
Moffie (2021)
July 14
Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
My All-American (2015)
July 15
American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
20,000 Days on Earth (2014)
A Field In England (2013)
The Act of Killing (2012)
Amira & Sam (2014)
Borgman (2013)
Bullhead (2011)
Cheap Thrills (2013)
The Complex: Lockdown (2020)
The Congress (2013)
The Connection (2014)
Enforcement (2021)
Exit Plan (2021)
The Final Member (2014)
The FP (2011)
I Declare War (2012)
The Keeping Room (2014)
Men & Chicken (2015)
Mood Indigo (2013)
Pieta (2012)
R100 (2013)
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)
Wrong (2012)