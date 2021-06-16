Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2021

July is arriving in just a couple of weeks and, as usual, a new month means that most major streaming services are going to be adding a bunch of new movies and TV shows to their lineups. Hulu is no exception. On Wednesday, Hulu released the full list of titles coming to its streaming roster in July, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.

As far as new movies go, there are a couple of big titles being added to Hulu in July. Bill and Ted Face the Music, which was just released last year, will be coming to Hulu on July 2nd, the same day as the acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul. A week later, on July 9th, the hit comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be added to the service.

American Horror Stories, the anthology spinoff of American Horror Story, will be debuting exclusively on FX on Hulu. The first two episodes of the limited series are arriving on July 15th.

You can check out Hulu's full July lineup below!