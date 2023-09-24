Hulu Is About to Lose Several Classic TV Shows

A group of hit shows, including Ally McBeal, Arrested Development, and The Bob Newhart Show, will soon be leaving Hulu.

Quite a few television heavyweights will soon find themselves without a streaming home. Saturday, it was revealed Hulu will soon let the licensing agreements for a variety of shows, from Arrested Development to The Real World, Ally McBeal, and Masked Dancer, lapse in the coming weeks. As it stands now, the licensing agreements are set to expire on Monday, September 25th, so they'll leave the platform then unless further agreements are made. In total, over 30 shows from a variety of networks will be leaving the service.

The full list of shows leaving on Hulu starting September 25th can be found below.

The Bob Newhart Show

Dollhouse

Napoleon Dynamite

Don't Trust the B-- in APT 23

Second Chance

Shots Fired

Touch

Ally McBeal

Arrested Development

Hill Street Blues

Damien

Son of Zorn

The Practice

Speechless

Out There

Legends

Breakout Kings

Better Off Ted

I Can See Your Voice (Seasons 1-2)

Alter Ego (Season 1)

Cherries Wild (Season 1)

Beat Shazam (Seasons 4-5)

Masked Dancer (Season 1)

Cosmos Possible Worlds (Season 1)

Name That Tune (Seasons 1-2)

Basketball Wives LA (Seasons 1-3)

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Seasons 1-4)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Seasons 1-3)

Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-4) -October 14 exp.

Catfish Mexico (Season 1) -October 14 exp.

The Hills (Seasons 1-6)

My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 4-7)

The Real World (one or more seasons)

Sleeper Cell (Season 1)

7th Heaven (Seasons 1-4)

Beverly Hills 90210 (Seasons 1-2)

La Culpa es de Cortés

Dani Who (Seasons 1)

What else is leaving Hulu?

Earlier in the week, it was revealed WWE content will also soon leave the service amid television rights changes at the company.

"Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we'll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team," the streamer said on Twitter. "For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!"

The Hulu news was revealed just hours after WWE announced it was moving Friday Night SmackDown from Fox to USA.

"NBCUniversal has been a tremendous partner of WWE for decades," WWE President Nick Khan said. "We are excited to extend this longstanding relationship by bringing SmackDown to USA Network on Friday nights and look forward to debuting multiple WWE special events annually on NBC."

"It's a privilege and thrill to continue NBCU's decades-long partnership with WWE which has helped cement USA Network's consistent position as the top-rated cable entertainment network in live viewership" said Frances Berwick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment. "With Friday nights on USA, primetime specials on NBC, and the WWE hub on Peacock, we'll continue to use the power of our portfolio to super-serve this passionate fanbase."