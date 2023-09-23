Futurama Season Finale Sneak Peek Clip Released: Watch

Futurama is now getting ready for its next season finale with its big revival series on Hulu, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the Futurama Season 11 finale with a new sneak peek clip! The first of two planned seasons for the new Futurama run on Hulu has been exploring plenty of modern topics that have popped up in the last ten years since the series ended its second run on Comedy Central. And it seems like the final episode will be tackling the rise of artificial intelligence as only Futurama can do.

Futurama's wild futuristic take on these modern topics have been showcasing different sides of these rising technologies, and the final episode of Season 11 sees Professor Farnsworth developing an artificially intelligent version of Fry and Leela. But the twist here is they are only seen as pixels, and that makes the look at the Futurama Season 11 finale all the more interesting since it looks so different right off the bat. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Futurama Season 11 Finale

Futurama Season 11 Episode 10 is titled "All the Way Down" and will be premiering with Hulu on Sunday, September 24th at 11:00PM. Hulu teases the finale episode as such, "The crew investigates whether the universe is a simulation." Thankfully this won't be the final episode of Futurama's new revival run with Hulu as Season 12 is already in the works (and will be showing off what's coming in Season 12 during New York Comic Con 2023 next month). Hulu teases Futurama Season 11's run of episodes as such,

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

