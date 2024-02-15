Fan-Favorite Hulu Comedy Cancelled After Two Seasons
Chris Estrada's acclaimed comedy This Fool won't be returning for Season 3.
Sadly, there won't be a second season of This Fool coming to Hulu. The acclaimed comedy series from creator/star Chris Estrada debuted in 2022 to great reviews and returned in 2023 for a sophomore season. Unfortunately, it appears the rave reviews and dedicated fans weren't enough, as This Fool didn't receive enough viewership on the streaming service to justify coming back for a third season.
The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday that This Fool had been cancelled following its second season. The series will, however, remain on Hulu following its cancellation, meaning that fans will still be able to stream the first two installments.
Estrada created This Fool and based the story on his own live growing up in South Central Los Angeles. He also starred as the main character Julio Lopez.
It's certainly disappointing to see shows like This Fool cancelled so early into their runs. While new additions don't exactly make for up for those types of losses, Hulu has recently brought quite a few new titles to its streaming lineup in the United States. Quite a few of those titles were added to the service on February 1st, and you can check out the full list of that day's arrivals below.
