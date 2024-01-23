Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2024
With network TV shows returning, Hulu is in for a big month.
We're just a little over a week away from the arrival of February, which means some big turnover is on the way for popular streaming services like Hulu. On Monday, the Disney-owned streamer released its list of movies and shows making their way to its lineup throughout the month of February.
The biggest highlight of Hulu's February lineup is the influx of new and returning network TV shows. Most shows didn't return in the fall due to the strikes, and February marks their first return since last season. As usual, many of those shows will be hitting Hulu the morning after their new episodes air.
February 8th will be a big day for comedy comebacks on Hulu, headlined by the hour-long Season 3 premiere of Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary.
Some FX shows are also making their debuts on both TV and Hulu next month. Feud: Capote vs. the Swans begins streaming on February 1st, while the highly anticipated Shogun premieres on February 27th.
Check out the full lineup of Hulu's February additions below!
February 1st
FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)
Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
Addicted
America's Sweethearts
Baby Boy
Big Momma's House
Black Knight
The Cabin in the Woods
Call Me By Your Name
Client 9
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
Date Movie
Dear John
The Descent
Eat Pray Love
The Eye
First Daughter
Force Majeure
Gnomeo & Juliet
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
Hitch
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Jason Bourne
Jack And Jill
Judas and the Black Messiah
Jumanji
Just My Luck
Jumping the Broom
Knight And Day
Life or Something Like It
Love is Strange
Man on Fire
Men Of Honor
Monster In-Law
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Night Catches Us
Notorious
Obsessed
Pretty Woman
Secrets of Eden
The Secret Life Of Bees
Sisters
Soul Food
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Valentine's Day
Warm Bodies
The Watch
What's Your Number?
12 Years A Slave
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
500 Days Of Summer
February 2nd
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1
Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
Freelance
February 8th
Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
10 Things I Hate About You
True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
After The First 48: Complete Season 8
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
The Last Song
Love & Other Drugs
Romeo + Juliet
February 15th
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
Man vs. Wild Complete Season 4
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
Infinite Storm
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise
Next Goal Wins
Prometheus
2:22
February 21st
The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
February 29th
Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
St. Vincent
The Shack