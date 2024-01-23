Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2024

We're just a little over a week away from the arrival of February, which means some big turnover is on the way for popular streaming services like Hulu. On Monday, the Disney-owned streamer released its list of movies and shows making their way to its lineup throughout the month of February.

The biggest highlight of Hulu's February lineup is the influx of new and returning network TV shows. Most shows didn't return in the fall due to the strikes, and February marks their first return since last season. As usual, many of those shows will be hitting Hulu the morning after their new episodes air.

February 8th will be a big day for comedy comebacks on Hulu, headlined by the hour-long Season 3 premiere of Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary.

Some FX shows are also making their debuts on both TV and Hulu next month. Feud: Capote vs. the Swans begins streaming on February 1st, while the highly anticipated Shogun premieres on February 27th.

Check out the full lineup of Hulu's February additions below!