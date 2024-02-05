Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special Is Now Streaming on Hulu

Solar Opposites has returned with a new holiday special, and now fans can check out the Solar Opposites' take on Valentine's Day with a new special streaming on Hulu! Solar Opposites ended the fourth season with a massive cliffhanger teasing a major shift in the status quo, and it's why fans have been excited to see what could possibly happen in Season 5 of the series. But before that, the Solar Opposites are returning for their now annual holiday special episode that showcases a self-contained take on one of Earth's many holidays. This time it's the love-filled one.

An Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine's Day Opposites Special is a special new episode released in between Seasons 4 and 5, and fans can now check out the new special on Hulu. Running for the length of a standard episode, Hulu teases the new holiday special as such, "The Solar Opposites get romantic AF in their very first Valentine's Day Special!" Teasing that everything's back to normal after everything that happened in the fourth season, it's only raising more questions for what's next!

(Photo: Hulu)

Solar Opposites Season 5 – What We Know

Solar Opposites Season 5 has yet to announce its release date as of the time of this writing, unfortunately. The series will be picking up from that massive cliffhanger that changed things quite a bit, and will also tell more stories of The Wall, the Silvercops, and much more. Dan Stevens took over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4, and will be returning for 5 with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles.

As for what went down in the newest season of the series, Hulu teases Solar Opposites Season 4 as such, "On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!" You can also check out the first three seasons and holiday specials with Hulu as well.

Are you excited for Solar Opposites' new Valentine's Day special? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!