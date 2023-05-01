Human Resources is returning to the office for a second and final season on Netflix. The animated Big Mouth spin-off series has released a first teaser revealing a June 9th premiere date on Netflix and the lineup of humans who will guest star on Human Resources season 2: Florence Pugh (Marvel's Black Widow, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek, Finding Dory), Sam Richardson (Veep, The Afterparty), Niecy Nash-Betts (Reno 911!, Getting On), Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, HouseBroken), Isabella Rossellini (Chicago Hope, The Owl House), and "Flowers" singer Miley Cyrus. Watch the trailer reveal teaser below.

Following first season guest spots by Hugh Jackman, Rosie Perez, Ali Wong, Bobby Cannavale, Thandiwe Newton, Tim Robinson, and more, the second season guest stars join returning series regulars Nick Kroll (Maury the Hormone Monster), Maya Rudolph (Connie the Hormone Monstress), Aidy Bryant (Emmy the Love Bug), Randall Park (Pete the Logic Rock), Keke Palmer (Rochelle the Love Bug), Brandon Kyle Goodman (Walter the Love Bug), and David Thewlis (the Shame Wizard).



Created by Kelly Galuska and Big Mouth co-creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Human Resources pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures — Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more — that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. Though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

Netflix confirmed last week that Human Resources would end with season 2 as Big Mouth, the streamer's longest-running scripted series outside of kids and family programming, wraps up with its upcoming eighth and final season.

"If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like 'yeah, that sounds about right," Big Mouth star and executive producer Kroll said in a statement. "This seems like it will never end.'"

"Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity," said Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. "We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion."

Human Resources is streaming June 9th on Netflix; Big Mouth season 7 premieres later in 2023 and will conclude with season 8.