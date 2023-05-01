Fan-Favorite Series Conquers Netflix Top 10 After Final Season Debut
This past weekend, the final episodes of fan-favorite dramedy series Firefly Lane arrived on Netflix. The show's second and final season was split into two halves, allowing it to be spread out over a long period of time. Friday marked the arrival of the second half of the final season, bringing the story of Tully and Kate to a close. It hasn't taken long for TV fans to jump in and find out how the story ends.
Despite having some stiff competition with the second season of Sweet Tooth, as well as recent hits like The Diplomat and The Night Agent, Firefly Lane quickly rose to the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.
Sunday's edition of the daily rotating rankings features Firefly Lane in the number one overall spot, showing subscribers that the series had a pretty big opening weekend. Sweet Tooth came in second.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. Firefly Lane
"Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an breakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s."
2. Sweet Tooth
"On an epic adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's part human and part deer searches for family and home with a gruff protector."
3. The Diplomat
"Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star."
4. The Nurse
"A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague's desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths. Based on a true story."
5. The Night Agent
"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."
6. Workin' Moms
"Maternity leave is over and it's time for these four moms to return to work while navigating kids, bosses, love and life in modern-day Toronto."
7. Better Call Saul
"This Emmy-nominated prequel to Breaking Bad follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman."
8. Beef
"A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses."
9. King of Collectibles
"Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles."
10. John Mulaney: Baby J
"A chaotic intervention. An action-packed stay in rehab. After a weird couple of years, John Mulaney comes out swinging in his return to the stage."