Fan-Favorite Series Conquers Netflix Top 10 After Final Season Debut

This past weekend, the final episodes of fan-favorite dramedy series Firefly Lane arrived on Netflix. The show's second and final season was split into two halves, allowing it to be spread out over a long period of time. Friday marked the arrival of the second half of the final season, bringing the story of Tully and Kate to a close. It hasn't taken long for TV fans to jump in and find out how the story ends.

Despite having some stiff competition with the second season of Sweet Tooth, as well as recent hits like The Diplomat and The Night Agent, Firefly Lane quickly rose to the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.

Sunday's edition of the daily rotating rankings features Firefly Lane in the number one overall spot, showing subscribers that the series had a pretty big opening weekend. Sweet Tooth came in second.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!