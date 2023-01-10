Hunters Season 2: Kate Mulvany Reveals Who She Was Most Excited to Share Scenes With (Exclusive)

Meyer Offerman's assembly of Nazi hunters are back. Prime Video's Hunters returns for its second season this month, now led by Logan Lerman's Jonah Heidelbaum. While Al Pacino's Meyer is likely only returning in either a flashback or illusion capacity, as he met his end in the Season 1 finale, Jonah has his full squad back with him for the sophomore installment. Among the returning Hunters is Kate Mulvany's Sister Harriet, a former MI6 operative who is championed as the most efficient of the Hunters. While she is a commendable assassin in her own right, Sister Harriet's biggest contributions to the team come in the informant department, as she was a central figure in finding targets throughout the first batch of episodes.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, Mulvany revealed that Harriet shows more of her "conscience" in Hunters Season 2.

"I think for the first time in a long time, maybe ever, she's getting a few conscience pricks," Mulvany detailed. "She's having second thoughts about the way her life is leading, the way she's leading her life. I think we are going to see a little bit of caramel to her heart this year, this season. She just softens a little. She's still the Sister Harriet that we all know and are terrified of, but there's a little bit of a conscience going on that is a battle for her."

Another thing that has changed for Harriet is the people that she shares scenes with. While she still stars opposite her ensemble of Hunters, Mulvany praised one of Season 2's new recruits.

"This season in particular, working with Jennifer Jason Leigh has been an extraordinary experience for me," Mulvany noted. "I've been such a fan of her since I was a teenager. To actually be in a scene with her, often one-on-one, was a really, really fantastic experience for me. She just gives a performance that's killer."

That dynamic between Mulvany's Harriet and Jennifer Jason Leigh's Chava Apfelbaum is one of the many new things that await fans in Season 2. Those surprises extend beyond audiences too, as Mulvany revealed series creator David Weil kept the cast guessing as filming was ongoing.

"You never quite know the answer. He's not giving answers," Mulvany said. "He's not out to give answers to either character, or plot or history, in this show. It's just about setting opportunities for the characters, and there's a plethora of pathways that they could follow. The great thing about David is, he's so open to conversing with the actors about which pathway they might want to go down as well, and what they want to bring to the screen themselves that might be a part of their authentic selves.

"It's through all of that, all of these little beautiful morsels of each character sort of come to fruition, and it makes for a really interesting ride. It means that none of these characters are predictable, because no one in life is predictable in reality anyway. I'm as surprised as anyone when I get the scripts and read them and see where Harriet's going."

Hunters Season 2 streams on Prime Video this Friday, January 13th.