Marvel Studios Might Be About to Announce New Disney+ Shows In Spite of Recent Cancellations

At one point in time, Marvel Studios had a constant stream of new shows and projects in the Disney+ pipeline, but that strategy shifted in a major way after Bob Iger’s return to Disney. Since then, not only have there been fewer Marvel TV projects in general, but other projects have been outright cancelled or shelved. That might be changing though, as Marvel Studios could be about to announce several new Disney+ shows, and it could be happening soon.

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In the latest edition of the Puck Newsletter, Julia Alexander reveals that there are multiple live-action Marvel series in development for Disney+, and that those announcements are expected to happen soon. There’s no word on what those show announcements could be, though there are some natural assumptions to make based on D23 and previous statements.

Marvel Studios is reportedly set to announce new Disney+ shows soon.



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These Projects Make The Most Sense For Marvel’s Disney+ Announcements

While no direct connections were made in terms of which shows would be part of the rumored announcements, there are some natural connections we can make based on Marvel’s recent focus and past confirmations.

The first that makes the most sense is Nova, as a Nova series has already been confirmed to be in development. The character also makes perfect sense for a Disney+ series, as you can establish him there and then either have him show up in Avengers: Secret Wars or the rumored Champions project that would bring together several beloved TV favorites.

The other likely possibility is an X-Men-focused series, though in that case, you could see multiple shows announced that either featured different pairings or solo spotlights. Given that Marvel Studios now has its main X-Men cast, the road to the X-Men film is now officially underway, and it makes a lot of sense to create several spinoff shows to cover smaller groups or individuals alongside the main film.

This could also be the way to introduce new members of the team, and with the X-Men, there is no shortage of characters to spotlight. Right now, the current lineup for the film consists of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Rogue, Emma Frost, Charles Xavier, and Mister Sinister, and rumors indicate that Beast, Iceman, and Angel could round out the main team. There are also the roles of Magneto and Wolverine to cast, and those are just a drop in the bucket when it comes to the extensive lineup of X-characters over the years.

Characters like Colossus, Magik, Kate Pryde, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, Gambit, Cable, Bishop, Psylocke, Dazzler, Forge, Banshee, Maggott, Sage, all come to mind, and that’s before we even get to other teams like X-Force, X-Factor, and Generation X. There are a lot of characters to get to, so having a few spinoff shows could be a great way to feature more of the expanded cast, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

The next Disney+ series is VisionQuest, which debuts on October 14th.