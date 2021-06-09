iCarly Revival Reveals First Look at New Title Sequence

✖

We're just a matter of days away from the revival of iCarly, which will return with new episodes for the first time in nearly a decade later this month. The new batch of episodes will pick up on many of its now-iconic characters as adults, and based on the response to the first trailer, fans are excited to see exactly what that entails. On Wednesday, Paramount+ revealed the first look at the series' opening title sequence, which takes a modern — but still irreverent — approach to the vibe of the series. There's even a blink-and-you'll-miss-it homage to the infamous "Interesting" meme from Drake and Josh, which features iCarly series star Miranda Cosgrove.

❗FIRST LOOK❗Take a sneak peek at #iCarly's new title sequence! 👀 Stream the first three episodes June 17, only on #ParamountPlus. https://t.co/z30HePwrl1 pic.twitter.com/cHQ5zWDgGQ — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) June 9, 2021

The iCarly revival will see the return of Cosgrove as Carly Shay, Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay, and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson. New cast members include Laci Mosley as Harper Raines, Carly's new friend and roommate, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent Benson, Freddie's social media-obsessed step-daughter.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Cosgrove said previously in a press release when the series was first announced. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

While not every cast member from the original series is expected to make a jump to the Paramount+ revival — namely, Jennette McCurdy's Sam Puckett — Cosgrove recently told ComicBook.com that those absences will be addressed.

"Yeah, we definitely address Sam in the pilot, and in multiple episodes, so you'll definitely be seeing that," Cosgrove revealed. "And in real life we all really wanted Jennette to be part of the show, but she's just doing other things right now, so you'll get to see on Paramount+ on June 17th."

The first three episodes of the iCarly revival will debut on Thursday, June 17th, on Paramount+. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

