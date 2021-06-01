iCarly Revival Reveals First Trailer

✖

Fans of the original iCarly were sad to see the show go back in 2012, but now the crew is back together with a few new additions in the new revival from Paramount+, and now we have the official trailer teasing what fans can expect. The trailer starts out with where things left off in the series finale, but then we flash forward to now, where Spencer offers to help in any way he can and Carly reveals the show is coming back, including the famous Spencer as a baby gag from the original series. You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

Carly introduces the trailer by saying "This is still iCarly, but it's grown up now", and we see a bit of that in the trailer, as Carly is also navigating the dating world again with support from her best friend Harper. Sadly, it isn't off to a great start, and things in the dating world aren't so glamorous for Freddie either, as his mom kills any chance of a date pretty early on.

We also see Freddie's stepdaughter Millicent, and she's pretty surprised that viewers are loving all the craziness of iCarly, as during Spencer's whip cream in the face segment she says "people are weirdly loving this". We even see Carly's nemesis Nevel will return for the series.

The show will take place 10 years after the original show ended, which had Carly moving from Spencer's home to live with her dad, who was still serving in the Air Force. It looks like the gang is all back at Spencer's place, so we're not sure what happened afterwards or if she ended up moving back.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Cosgrove said in a press release. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

iCarly's first three episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ on June 17th, with new episodes releasing weekly afterwards.

