iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove Reveals When They Will Address Sam's Absence in Revival

✖

The trailer for the upcoming iCarly revival recently dropped, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ series, and they loved seeing some of their favorite characters back together. Unfortunately, not all of the characters are coming back for the revival, as Jennette McCurdy's Sam Puckett will not be part of the crew this time around. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove about the show's big return, and we asked how the show would address Sam's absence. It turns out that Sam's absence will be addressed right from the show's first episode.

"Yeah, we definitely address Sam in the pilot, and in multiple episodes, so you'll definitely be seeing that," Cosgrove said. "And in real life we all really wanted Jennette to be part of the show, but she's just doing other things right now, so you'll get to see on Paramount+ on June 17th."

It's good to know that Sam is still a part of the iCarly world, and we'll be interested to hear what she's been up to all these years later.

McCurdy recently revealed that she retired from acting a few years ago, and said it was always something that was difficult for her.

"I quit a few years ago to try my hand and writing and directing—it's going great," McCurdy joked. "I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn't have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success."

McCurdy said that "always, always, always, acting was difficult for me," and that "Once I started to get the nerves under control was when I started to actually get some traction, but I ultimately quit after my mom passed away because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey, and a difficult one for sure."

McCurdy would address a lot of this in a one-woman show she did after her mother passed, but that pretty much closed the book on acting for her.

As for iCarly, the first three episodes will be available to stream right here on Paramount+ on June 17th, with new episodes releasing weekly afterwards.

Are you excited for the iCarly revival? Let us know in the comments or let me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!