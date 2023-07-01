ComicBook Nation: Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny & The Witcher Season 3 Review

The ComicBook Nation Crew gives their reviews of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, The Witcher Season 3 Chapter 1, The Bear Season 2, My Adventures with Superman, and Nimona. PLUS, a DC actor is very unhappy; a mega-hit TV show is delayed by the Writers' Strike; we do predictions on f WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event and a breakdown of this week's biggest comics!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Review

Lucasfilm

In ComicBook.com's review of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, critic Patrick Cavanaugh said the following:

We can't really ever say we've grown sick of seeing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, so even if his return is received a bit more tepidly, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny feels less like the reunion with an old friend we experienced with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and more like a farewell party. Even if the events of the film are meant to carry more symbolic significance than narrative merit, it's still an experience that feels like it has worn out its welcome. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny isn't necessarily a misstep, but it's a party no one asked for and one we wished had ended early, though it does give us the gift of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw, which we hope becomes the gift that keeps on giving. Rating: 3 out of 5

The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 Review

ComicBook.com's Review of The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 can't escape the lingering doubt that the series will have a future WITHOUT Henry Cavill:

The initial draw of The Witcher was Cavill getting to play a character he loved and watching him fight monsters and grunt his way through sticky, magical situations. But as the show evolves into a geopolitical magic thriller, The Witcher won't be able to rely on Cavill or cool monster fights much longer. It's a fascinating thing to watch -- The Witcher show made its name based on Cavill killing monsters, but its underlying source material used those fights as a way to introduce Geralt to readers. And while The Witcher novels delighted fans with compelling characters and a great storyline, the show has failed to pivot to match the source material and is quickly running out of time. Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

The Witcher Cast Interview: Losing Henry Cavill

ComicBook Nation host Matthew Aguilar sat down with the cast of The Witcher Season 3 to talk about the very question of how the show will go on without Henry Cavill:

BONUS ROUND: The New DCU Superman & Lois Lane

This ComicBook Nation BONUS ROUND Segment asks if DC Studios head James Gunn picked the right actors for Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) for his pivotal Superman Reboot film, Superman: Legacy. Because the whole Future of the DC Universe franchise may depend on it.

BONUS ROUND: AEW Fight Forever Review

ComicBook Nation host Connor Casey and special guest Chris Killian give you their no-holds-barred review of the new AEW Fight Forever video game on PS5. Does this game come out of the gate hot, and show up WWE's venerable WWE2k series, or does it need some more time to work on its moves in the indie scene?

Producer Pete





