Secret Invasion Director Addresses the Big Nick Fury Twist at the End of Episode 2

The mysteries of Marvel's Secret Invasion took a couple of fresh twists and turns in the second episode, which was released on Disney+ this week. The first episode of the series established that Skrulls could be anywhere on Earth, posing as anyone, and that some of them are part of a faction that is planning the downfall of the human race. In the second episode, it was revealed that there are even more Skrulls on Earth than anyone knew, and one of them is very, VERY close to Nick Fury. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the latest episode of Secret Invasion! Continue reading at your own risk...

The final scene of this week's Secret Invasion begins with a Skrull woman cooking in a kitchen. Nick Fury shows up to the house and the woman has shifted into a human form. It turns out that the woman is actually Nick Fury's wife. This has left every Marvel fan wondering whether or not Fury actually knows his wife is a Skrull, since she shifted before he came in the door.

Does Nick Fury Know His Wife Is a Skrull?

It's hard to tell whether or not Fury knows about his wife's alien origins, but series director Ali Selim has dropped a bit of knowledge on the subject. While speaking with Deadline, Selim revealed that, according to the original script, Fury knows his wife is a Skrull.

"In the script, he knows," Selim explained. "And when we shot it, it was interesting that maybe he didn't know. We ultimately edited it in a way that made people feel like, 'I wonder if he knows or not.' I can't tease anything forward about his wife. The conversation in the lobby after the premiere the other night was, 'Does he know she's a Skrull? Or does he not?' And I think either way works."

Of course, that was just the initial version of the script, but Selim was careful to note that things might have changed since then. Samuel L. Jackson's acting in the scene doesn't seem to indicate whether or not Fury knows what's really going on at home. Either way, the answer to the question will have a big impact on Fury's story.

"I think his wife is a support and a complication, and I think you will learn interesting things about their relationship going forward," the director said. "But ultimately, that is the personal issue that he needs to confront to make this make sense to him."

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.