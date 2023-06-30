The Witcher Season 3 Release Has Fans Celebrating Henry Cavill's Best Season Yet

By Kofi Outlaw

The Witcher Season 3 – Part 1 is now on Netflix, and fans have wasted no time jumping in and devouring the latest installment. Social media has already been lighting up with reactions to The Witcher Season 3; fans (and critics) have a lot to say about the level of action and/or production this time around, as well as plenty to say about how these latest episodes are the beginning of the end for Witcher star Henry Cavill (who will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4). 

In addition to Cavill's recasting, The Witcher fans have plenty to say about co-stars Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Joey Batey (Jaskier) and many of the other major characters featured this season. More than anything, viewers seem to be at least happy that The Witcher Season 3 seems to be telling the most straightforward and exciting story yet. 

Critics are surprisingly positive about The Witcher Season 3 – now look below to see how fans feel! (WARNING: MILD SPOILERS!

Now THIS Is The Witcher

Even longtime critics of The Witcher seem to be coming around on Season 3, based on the improvements they see.

prevnext

So Happy Together

It took three seasons of The Witcher to really bring Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri together as a surrogate family – and fans are EATING UP scenes of them enjoying each other's company.

prevnext

Henry Cavill Appreciation Post

You knew that the man himself was going to be getting another wave of love from the fandom. DC may have cast a new Superman, but Henry Cavill's Geralt seems to be doing just fine.

prevnext

Fire, Magic

Geralt and Yennefer finally letting their passions for each other loose, seems to be the heat The Witcher needed. And fans are seeing GOALS.

prevnext

Princess Is A QUEEN

Ciri started out as a young damsel in distress, but in The Witcher Season 3, she is queen status for sure.

prevnext

The Duo We Didn't Know We Needed

All this talk about Geralt and Yennefer... Jaskier and Ciri are their own sideshow. And we are here for it.

prevnext

HE IS FATHER

Move over Pedro Pascal, Henry Cavill is about to be the new FATHER of the TikTokers.

prevnext

SAY THE WORDS

The Witcher fans have been waiting for THIS milestone moment more than any monster fight.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of