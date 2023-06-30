The Witcher Season 3 Release Has Fans Celebrating Henry Cavill's Best Season Yet
The Witcher Season 3 – Part 1 is now on Netflix, and fans have wasted no time jumping in and devouring the latest installment. Social media has already been lighting up with reactions to The Witcher Season 3; fans (and critics) have a lot to say about the level of action and/or production this time around, as well as plenty to say about how these latest episodes are the beginning of the end for Witcher star Henry Cavill (who will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4).
In addition to Cavill's recasting, The Witcher fans have plenty to say about co-stars Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Joey Batey (Jaskier) and many of the other major characters featured this season. More than anything, viewers seem to be at least happy that The Witcher Season 3 seems to be telling the most straightforward and exciting story yet.
Critics are surprisingly positive about The Witcher Season 3 – now look below to see how fans feel! (WARNING: MILD SPOILERS!)
Now THIS Is The Witcher
I've been notoriously hard on #TheWitcher over the years. I've had issues with every season and spinoff, and have discussed them at length.
So when I say season 3 is by far the best the show has ever been, know that I mean it. This is what I always hoped the show would be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/02603ACpMs— Daniel Roman (@RomanWriting) June 29, 2023
Even longtime critics of The Witcher seem to be coming around on Season 3, based on the improvements they see.prevnext
So Happy Together
every time i close my eyes i see this behind my eyelids #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/urLLTRfwcV— yennefer’s defense attorney (@yencirilla) June 29, 2023
#TheWitcher #TheWitcherS3Spoilers— Keti ☁️ grinch of the seasons (@whtsyours) June 29, 2023
This sequence just healed something in me pic.twitter.com/00e5G4eA5v
"you, ciri, and i, we belong together." #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/aCoPGMQc3B— cass (@dickgrcyson) June 30, 2023
It took three seasons of The Witcher to really bring Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri together as a surrogate family – and fans are EATING UP scenes of them enjoying each other's company.prevnext
Henry Cavill Appreciation Post
This might be Henry Cavill’s finest acting moment. There are glimmers of an abandoned child that shine through Geralt’s gruff stoicism, especially in the little head nods, as if he’s trying to convince himself what he’s saying is true. The Witcher really is his best role. pic.twitter.com/UGNPXzIjGq— Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) June 30, 2023
The best thing about #TheWitcher season 3 is #HenryCavill— RIOT (@cavillpower) June 30, 2023
However….
The best thing about the whole The Witcher series is also Henry Cavill. Have a nice day everyone https://t.co/MZ92ckb0S7
❤️🔥 Henry Cavill and The Witcher 3 ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ToKiQ9Rfkn— Henry Cavill's Corner (@sceneshowroom) June 29, 2023
You knew that the man himself was going to be getting another wave of love from the fandom. DC may have cast a new Superman, but Henry Cavill's Geralt seems to be doing just fine.prevnext
Fire, Magic
cannot get enough of this scene #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/obzDByxbRF— yennefer’s defense attorney (@yencirilla) June 30, 2023
THE WAY I FORGOT HOW TO BREATHE FOR A SECOND OMG THEY'RE INSANE #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/39juQICUdI— rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) June 30, 2023
wait really quickly him going through the basket to get yen an apple and then her checking his ass out hello? #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/yVfn4bIm1q— yennefer’s defense attorney (@yencirilla) June 30, 2023
Geralt and Yennefer finally letting their passions for each other loose, seems to be the heat The Witcher needed. And fans are seeing GOALS.prevnext
Princess Is A QUEEN
season 1 vs season 3 #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/7jKLMyr0Dr— best of freya allan (@freyasallan) June 29, 2023
Ciri started out as a young damsel in distress, but in The Witcher Season 3, she is queen status for sure.prevnext
The Duo We Didn't Know We Needed
this scene of jaskier and ciri impersonating geralt and yennefer really added 10 years to my life span. the best duo of this season i'm afraid 😭#witcherspoilers #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/fep7nasUkU— nas 🐺 the witcher brainrot (@ruinjpeg) June 30, 2023
All this talk about Geralt and Yennefer... Jaskier and Ciri are their own sideshow. And we are here for it.prevnext
HE IS FATHER
Sorry, but Ciri's father is Geralt now! 🤍 #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/tVfnMaDEaA— 𝗠𝗝 (@spideyxbishop) June 30, 2023
Move over Pedro Pascal, Henry Cavill is about to be the new FATHER of the TikTokers.prevnext
SAY THE WORDS
Dude had gotten so accustomed to saying it in his head that he completely forgot to say it out loud #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/f3vkuIAwFO— yennefer of vengerberg (@yennefurs) June 29, 2023
geralt saying i love you to yennefer 😭😭
i’m so happy they lifted it straight from the book. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/9Pp8N9hrcX— bex 🗡️ warrose brainrot (@finnsrvy) June 29, 2023
The Witcher fans have been waiting for THIS milestone moment more than any monster fight.prev