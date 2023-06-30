The Witcher Season 3 Release Has Fans Celebrating Henry Cavill's Best Season Yet

The Witcher Season 3 – Part 1 is now on Netflix, and fans have wasted no time jumping in and devouring the latest installment. Social media has already been lighting up with reactions to The Witcher Season 3; fans (and critics) have a lot to say about the level of action and/or production this time around, as well as plenty to say about how these latest episodes are the beginning of the end for Witcher star Henry Cavill (who will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4).

In addition to Cavill's recasting, The Witcher fans have plenty to say about co-stars Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Joey Batey (Jaskier) and many of the other major characters featured this season. More than anything, viewers seem to be at least happy that The Witcher Season 3 seems to be telling the most straightforward and exciting story yet.

Critics are surprisingly positive about The Witcher Season 3 – now look below to see how fans feel! (WARNING: MILD SPOILERS!)