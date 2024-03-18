Interview With the Vampire Star Assad Zaman Teases Season 2

Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire debuts on AMC in May and when it arrives, not only will the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name take viewers away from New Orleans and to Paris to the Theatres des Vampires and the next chapter of Louis story, but it will also reveal more about another vampire's story — Armand. Played by Assad Zaman, the end of Season 1 came with the stunning reveal that Louis' assistant Rashid was actually the 514-year-old vampire Armand and suggested that there's a complicated history there not only with Louis but with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) as well. Now Zaman is teasing what fans can expect with Armand's story.

"As soon as Louis lands on European soil, that comes to Armand straightaway," Zaman said of how quickly Armand becomes aware of the arrival of Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) in Europe, where they've fled after their attempt to kill Lestat (Sam Reid). "I think it's very early on."

He also shared that fans will want to pay attention to the coven that makes up the Theatres des Vampires.

"They're a beautiful bunch of people," Zaman said (via TVInsider). "All of them are different … every time I was on set with them, they have so much fun. We let go of some steam."

What Do We Know About Season 2 Of Interview With The Vampire?

Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire is expected to cover the second half of Anne Rice's novel of the same name, which will see Louis and Claudia in Paris, believing they have left Lestat behind for good. It will also bring the Theatre des Vampires into the story, furthering the story Armand (Assad Zaman) who leads the French coven. We also know that Dubai will play a significant role in Season 2. As fans will recall, Armand was masquerading as the human Rashid in 2022 Dubai — and the end of Season 1 teased that there might be a history between Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and the vampire.

"Why Armand is doing what he's doing and the dynamics between the two of them — meaning Louis and Armand and then also, frankly, Armand and Molloy — are things that will be heavily explored in Season 2," series producer Adam O'Byrne said previously.

Season 2 of Interview of the Vampire Will Feature New Cast Members

The new season will see the addition of some new cast members, with Breaking Bad alum David Costabile will guest star as Leonard, described as a seasoned television personality who has a run-in with Daniel Molloy, Roxane Duran as Madeline, and Bally Gill as "Real Rashid". Ben Daniels is also joining the cast as Santiago.

Interview With the Vampire returns for Season 2 on May 12th on AMC.

Are you excited for Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!