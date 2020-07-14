Invincible Animated Series Details Will Be Revealed During Virtual Skybound Xpo

✖

Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman confirms new details behind the adult animated series coming to Amazon Prime Video will be revealed during the virtual Skybound Xpo taking place July 18 and 19. Comic book readers would have received their first look at the Amazon Studios series in an eight-page sneak peek contained in the pages of a previously announced Invincible #1 Free Comic Book Day reprint — featuring an animation-inspired variant cover from series co-creator and artist Cory Walker — but the free comic was delayed until August 5 when the annual Free Comic Book Day was retooled into a summer-long event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I will say we are very close to giving a lot of updates on the Invincible series," Kirkman said during a live stream virtual Q&A hosted by Hey Fandom! "We're very hard at work at it. Unfortunately, animated series take a fair amount of time to work on. I've watched some episodes and it's all turning out really great."

The two-day virtual convention will be live streamed on the official Skybound Entertainment YouTube and Facebook pages starting Saturday, July 18 at 11 AM.

"We're going to have a panel, we're going to talk about the Invincible series and reveal a little bit more about the cast, and things like that," Kirkman said. "And then we're going to be showing some things very quickly."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) as the voice of Mark Grayson, who becomes a costumed crime-fighter when he finally inherits superhuman powers from his father: the alien Omni-Man (voice of Spider-Man star J.K. Simmons), the planet's most powerful superhero.

"The pandemic kept Free Comic Book Day from happening, but there was an Invincible Free Comic Book Day issue #1 reprint that was going to come out. That's actually printed and in storage, waiting for Free Comic Book Day to happen," Kirkman said. "That has an eight-page still image preview of the animated series in the back, so you get to see some character designs, some still shots from the show. So if the pandemic hadn't happened, you would have seen some of the show by now."

Yeun and Simmons are joined by the voices of Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Seth Rogen (Kung Fu Panda), Walton Goggins (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Zazie Beetz (Joker) and Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series).

During San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Kirkman confirmed the animated show will be just as graphically violent as the comic book series published between 2003 and 2018.

