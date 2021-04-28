Invincible Creator Hopes to Bring More The Walking Dead Veterans Into the Cast

Since launching at Amazon, Robert Kirkman's new animated series Invincible has utilized voice talent from the deep bench of talented actors AMC used on the writer's hit zombie show, The Walking Dead. Invincible himself is played by fan-favorite The Walking Dead actor (and Academy Award nominee) Steven Yeun, while other roles on the series have been filled by Lauren Cohan, Ross Marquand, Sonequa Martin-Green, Khary Payton, Michael Cudlitz, Lennnie James, and Chad Coleman. And while many of these are brief appearances, given the epic scale of Invincible and its often brutal storytelling style that leaves characters dead on the regular, it's hard not to notice the pattern.

During a recent interview with ComicBook, Kirkman told us that he can't think of anybody from The Walking Dead that he wouldn't leap at the chance to work with again. As Invincible evolves, then, he's aware of the possibility and keeping his eyes open for roles that might fit.

"I hesitate to name names, just because I would eventually like to bring everyone," Kirkman said. "I can't think of an actor on The Walking Dead I wouldn't want to work with again. It's an amazing group of actors. Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan...there's not really anyone I wouldn't want to bring in."

If he were to bring in Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes on the series and is set to headline a movie set in the world of The Walking Dead, it might give the actor an opportunity to use his real-life British accent, rather than the carefully developed American one he used on The Walking Dead.

The season finale of Invincible will pay off last week's cliffhanger, which left the title character stunned by the realization that his father, the beloved superhero Omni-Man, was a murderer. What's next, given how things have gone so far in the series, seems unlikely to be pretty.

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

New episodes drop on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.