Invincible Reveals New Images and Details of Amazon Series From The Walking Dead Creator

Fresh off their latest round of casting confirmations, Amazon Prime Video has even more news to share about the animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's Invincible. This week will see the release of a special edition of Invincible #1, available for free at comic book shops with all-new details about the television series. Among them is that series co-creator and artist Cory Walker served as the lead character designer for the series and that co-creator, writer, and executive producer Robert Kirkman wrote the series pilot and finale. You can find a preview of Walker's character designs below but look for the full issue in stores now for even more from the series!

Kirkman has assembled a cast of heavy hitters for the Amazon Studios series, plus plenty of his former co-workers from The Walking Dead including Steven Yeun as super-powered teen Mark Grayson — who suits up as costumed crime-fighter Invincible after inheriting powers from his alien father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the world's most powerful superhero. The series also features a previously announced cast that includes Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Zachary Quinto, and The Walking Dead's Khary Payton.

Recently even more additions were made to the series with include current Walking Dead cast members Lauren Cohan and Ross Marquand as well as Fear the Walking Dead leading man Lennie James. Former Walking Dead stars joining Invincible include Sonequa Martin-Green, Chad Coleman, and Michael Cudlitz as well.

Kirkman previously confirmed the Invincible animated series will be just as graphically violent as the comic book series. Recently he's teased major updates on the series (though you're likely reading one right now), and even though footage from the series has yet to be released it's on the horizon very soon.

"I will say we are very close to giving a lot of updates on the Invincible series," Kirkman said during a live stream. "We're very hard at work at it. Unfortunately, animated series takes a fair amount of time to work on. I've watched some episodes and it's all turning out really great."

The Invincible animated series will premiere exclusively on the Amazon Prime video service at a later date. The full voice cast follows:

Steven Yeun will voice Invincible (Mark Grayson)

J.K. Simmons will voice Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson)

Sandra Oh will voice Deborah Grayson

Khary Payton will voice Black Samson

Zachary Quinto will voice Robot

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett.

Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic.

Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman.

Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl).

Mark Hamill will voice Art.

Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve.

Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate.

Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode.

Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell.

Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster).

Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien.

Lauren Cohan as War Woman

Chad Coleman as Martian Man

Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush

Lennie James as Darkwing

Ross Marquand as The Immortal & Aquarius

Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost

