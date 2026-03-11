Invincible Creators Explain Lee Pace’s Perfect Casting as Season 4’s All-Powerful Villain (& The WWE Superstar Who Inspired It) [Exclusive]

Invincible’s fourth season is set to be one of the biggest animated returns of 2026, and for good reason. Following Mark Grayson’s devastating fight against the alien juggernaut known as Conquest, an even greater foe is waiting in the wings. While Invincible has fought his fair share of Viltrumites over the past three seasons, he’s never fought anyone like the emperor of the alien conquerors, Thragg. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with showrunners Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa about the big bad of the series and how World Wrestling Entertainment played a surprising role in his animated introduction.

To kick off the discussion, the showrunners diagnosed Thragg’s character, “There’s like a calm power to Lee Pace that we really wanted him to lean into, to throw back to the fact that he is so comfortable, but exudes power in a way that is so calming and mesmerizing. It’s pretty remarkable.” Following this statement, the duo then explained which WWE superstar Thragg most resembles, and the answer might surprise you, “He’s great. He sells power without having to shout, yell, you know, strain at you because he’s so powerful. He doesn’t have to do those things. Like Jake the Snake Roberts. It’s great. We talked about that all the time. He’s like Jake the Snake, right?”

Thragg The Snake Roberts

If you’re not a wrestling fan, you might be scratching your head at who Jake the Snake Roberts is. Entering the WWF in 1986, Roberts quickly became one of the biggest wrestlers in the world, fighting against the likes of Randy Macho Man Savage, Rowdy Roddy Piper, and many more. To live up to his name, Roberts would routinely bring a python to the ring in a bag, often dropping it on his opponents to secure a victory. Roberts would, unfortunately, find himself struggling with addiction, but would return via a years-long redemption arc that was documented in the film, The Resurrection of Jake The Snake.

As for Thragg, fans of the original Image comic know that he is going to cause some big problems for not just Mark Grayson, but the universe as a whole. As devastating as Conquest was, the Viltrumite emperor is even stronger and will push the Coalition of Planets to the limit in season four, should Invincible continue to follow its source material. While Thragg might not appear as menacing as the Viltrumite who nearly killed Mark and Eve, his power makes him easily the strongest villain to set foot in the series. Fans will have the chance to see Thragg in action later this month, as Invincible season four plans to begin its weekly release beginning on March 18th. Some fans might be bummed that all the episodes won’t arrive at once, though Amazon is kicking things off with the first three installments next week.

