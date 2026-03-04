Lastest Invincible Teaser Reveals the Insane Power of Season 4’s New Villain

Invincible Season 4 is about to premiere, and if you haven’t heard the fans of the comic series buzzing about it already, this next chapter of the animated series is going to be brutal. That’s really saying something, considering that Invincible‘s very first episode ended with the slaughter of nearly all the veteran superheroes at the hands of their own friend and ally.

Since that shocking introduction, however, fnas have come to learn just how much more depraved and violent Mark Grayson’s (Steven Yeun) superhero career will be. And, after several rounds of battling his own race, the imperial superpowered aliens known as Viltrumites, Mark is about to meet one of their absolute strongest and most ruthless leaders, Grand Regent Thragg (Lee Pace).

Invincible Teases the Power of Thragg (Watch the Teaser)

As you can see in the latest Invincible Season 4 teaser, Thragg is the archetype for every Viltruite warrior we’ve previously met (including Mark’s father, Nolan/Omni-Man). In just 30 seconds of footage, it’s clear that Thragg is the most diehard believer in the Viltrumite doctrine of strength, conquest, and no mercy or understanding given to the ‘lesser lifelorms’ that stand against the Viltrum Empire. (As someone who hasn’t read the comics) It seems as though Thragg might not be too happy with the recent trend of Viltrumite warriors failing in their assigned duties, being defeated in battle, or defecting from the Empire altogether.

It looks from the trailer like Thragg will be looking to get a firm hand on the reins and possibly clean house. That can’t be good for Mark, for Earth, and from the voiceover in the trailer, Nolan might be in the path of Thragg’s wrath, as well.

The Previous trailer for Invincible Season 4 showed that Thragg is far from the only threat that Mark Grayson and Co. will face. In fact, Mark looks to be in costume as Invincible full-time, taking on a range of villains that are either familiar faces (Battle Beast!) or resemble some classic comic book characters. However, the longer trailer also made it clear that the Viltrumite Empire is still the big bad threat looming over Mark, with hints that an all-out war between Earth and Viltrum could be in the cards. This new teaser definitely adds fuel to that theory by showing us that Thragg won’t be just giving orders from his throne: he’ll be very “hands-on” when it comes to smiting enemies, and even subjects who question his command. And it from the look of that freaky (and gorgeous) battle footage, Mark, Nolan, Alan the Alien, Battle Beast – and anyone else who pulls into the fight – may not be a physical match for Thragg, at all.

Gonna be another painful experience, but we’re here for it! Invincible Season 4 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 18th. Discuss the upcoming season with us on the ComicBook Forum!