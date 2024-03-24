Jake "The Snake" Roberts Re-Signs With AEW

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has been with AEW since the beginning of the pandemic. At first he was brought in as a manager for Lance Archer but he would release promos of his own that really excited fans. Roberts also works backstage as in the community outreach program, AEW Together, as a special advisor alongside Paul Wight, Shawn Dean, and Mark Henry.

SEScoops obtained quotes from an upcoming episode of Roberts podcast The Snake Pit where he reveals the news. "Well folks, just to let you know, you're gonna be looking at me on AEW for another year. That's right, they re-signed me so that's great news. Looking forward to doing it. Not only that, he teased bringing back his "Snake Pit" stable to AEW "Crossing my fingers that – wouldn't be something if we started the 'Snake Pit' back up? Listen, I'd love to talk to Tony about that. I'm damn sure gonna pitch it."

In 2023 Archer discussed his relationship with Roberts in an interview with WrestleTalk and how it came to be in AEW. It was a conversation we had prior to me debuting, and there were a few other options that were out there. But Jake to me, and I knew Jake, I'd known Jake for a long time, not knowing how Jake was now, and it's awesome to see Jake in the great place that he is, both mentally and physically. Very well known, he's had some issues in the past with substance abuse and things like that, and I've seen those, and I've seen him at some of his worst."

"They assured me that he was doing well, and obviously when he came in, and we've been around each other the entire time, he has been great, he has been well. And he's a great human being to be around, and the fact that he's been able to stay off that, and being a part of AEW and being with me and everything, I think helps motivate him to stay in that good place in his life. So yeah, when it was brought up that Jake could be a possible manager with me, I jumped at the chance because I knew his history, his style, his ability to talk, and that was the big thing."

Archer added, "So adding Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, a legend and icon in the business, who people absolutely knew, and have him be my mouthpiece at first, helped people figure out who I am. It helped reintroduce who Lance Archer is, the 'Murderhawk Monster' and all the things that go into capturing the people's attention in the US market. Even though I'd already been there at one time, they only knew one part and they only knew one thing, and now this was an opportunity for them to rediscover me in a whole new way."

To listen to the full episode which will be released Tuesday, March 26 and all other episodes of The Snake Pit, head to AdFreeShows.com.