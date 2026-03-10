Invincible Creators Tease A Long-Awaited Reveal in Season 4 [Exclusive]

Mark Grayson is preparing to return in Invincible season four, but much like previous seasons, he might not wish he had. Following the devastating fight to cap off the third season against Conquest, Invincible is going to have some major new battles on his hands. The upcoming season is teased to see the arrival of the Viltrumite emperor, Thragg, and in a recent interview with Invincible creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Simon Racioppa, we here at ComicBook.com talked about what lies ahead for Mark. Set to hit Amazon on March 18th later this month, Mark and company are about to fight an alien empire unlike anything they’ve seen.

In hyping up season four, Kirkman and Racioppa assured fans that Mark is going to get beaten down even more in the next season, “I mean, if you’re watching season four of Invincible, you have to admit that, part of you likes watching Mark get beaten up, because it happens a lot. And it’s going to continue to happen a lot. But, but I think that, you know, there’s an escalating threat every season, and Thragg is the next level up.” Thragg, the king of the Viltrumites, is voiced by actor Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hobbit), who is easily considered the most powerful villain of the series. Luckily, Kirkman and Racioppa had plenty more to say regarding Mark Grayson’s comeback.

Kirkman and Racioppa then teased just how big the fourth season of the series would be, “I hope that you’re coming into season four going, ‘They’re not going to be able to top Conquest. I mean, they can’t keep upping the ante every season.’ I don’t see where they’re going to because, you know, we want you to be taken off guard. And, you know, if you are feeling that way, see me after you finish the finale.”

The pair then hinted at just how dangerous the Viltrumite empire is, which has had a big part to play in the animated series so far, “We’ve teased the Viltrumites for a while for like three seasons now, and we’ve met little bits of them. But you haven’t met the Empire, you know? So that’s what happens here in season four.”

While the Viltrumite Empire hasn’t unleashed its full force upon the world, even the handful of alien conquerors we’ve seen thus far have caused serious damage to the universe. Even with Omni-Man seeing a change of heart in recent episodes, more than willing to fight against the Empire, the Coalition of Planets is going to need all the help it can get. While the empire might be the biggest threat, there are plenty more villains set to debut in season four, including the likes of Dinosaurus and Universa, to say nothing of the personal challenges that Mark is going to need to tackle this time around. If the fourth season sticks to the source material, expect one of the bloodiest entries in Invincible’s animated series to date.

