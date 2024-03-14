Invincible Season 2 Shocks With Major Deaths In Episode 5

Invincible Season 2 is back for Part 2 and it certainly hits the ground running! Episode 5 is titled "This May Come As A Shock" and it certainly does just that. By the time the end credits roll Invincible has once again hit fans with the brutal deaths that they never saw coming!

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

The plot of Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 sees Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) coming back from the dire events on Planet Thraxa, where he fought the Viltrumites alongside his father Nolan (aka Omni-Man). When Mark gets home there's a lot of clean-up to do, as he has to introduce his mom Debbie (Sandra Oh) to his dad's new son; reconnect with his BF and GF and college life, and answer to Cecil (Walton Goggins) and the GDA for leaving Earth on an unsanctioned mission.

Mark also has to face the reality that he left Earth at potential risk because the Guardians of the Globe could barely hold the line without his power. So when Cecil asks Mark to go back into space and aid the Guardians in defending Earth from the parasitic Sequids of Mars, Mark feels compelled to do it.

Unfortunately, Mark leaves on a space mission at the worst possible moment: The Lizard League attacks a military base with nuclear missiles, forcing Cecil to call on the remaining Guardians Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow), and Shrinking Rae (Grey Griffin). At first, the mission is going well: Rae shrinks down and infiltrates the control room where King Lizard, Salamander, Igauana and the hulk-like Komodo Dragon are holding up with their soldiers, giving the Guardians the chance of a surprise attack.

However, The Lizard League suddenly doesn't seem like C-list villains when all the Guardians' heaviest hitters (and most durable) members are away. Rex, Kate, and Rae all start taking some serious hits, and their bravado melts into horror when Komodo Dragon brutally murders Dupli-Kate by smashing her original body into one of her doubles. Kate going down makes Rex and Rae fight with a literal vengeance, with Rae shrinking down and wrecking Salamander's brain from inside his skull. Rae becomes Komodo's next target, grabbing her while she's small and eating her. Rae tries to expand inside of Komodo Dragon but the brute is just as resilient from the inside and crushes her instead.

Rex fights in panicked desperation, and takes out both Igauna and Komodo Dragon, albeit while suffering devastating injuries to his body, including losing his left hand. As the episode ends, it looks like Rex will be a third body to add to the pile, as King Lizard emerges and puts a gun to his head, and is last seen pulling the trigger.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.