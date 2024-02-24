Invincible Movie Gets Big Update From Robert Kirkman

Like The Walking Dead before it, Robert Kirkman was able to take a hugely successful comic in Invincible and make it a pop culture juggernaut. Over 144 issues have made way for the critically acclaimed Invincible animated series, which has made the brand awareness even bigger as plans continue for yet another adaptation. Speaking in a new interview, Robert Kirkman was asked about the progress of the much spoken about live-action Invincible movie. The series creator confirmed that work has resumed on the project after the strikes had delayed it, but a key component is figuring out how they will make sure the live-action movie and animated TV series feel distinct from each other.

"It's going through the pipeline slowly," Kirkman revealed to IGN. "The strikes and everything kind of put a pause on things for a while. We're just now getting back into that and it's all very exciting but it's not something that we're rushing, it's something that we definitely want to get right. Now that the show is out and the animated series is doing we're trying to figure out ways to make sure that it stands apart, works in tandem with the show. To show how cool Invincible is and and doesn't detract from it in any way. So there's a lot of maneuvering that has to go into that and so it is taking a little bit of time but I can't wait for everyone to see Steven Yeun as Cecil Stedman."

When asked to elaborate on the potential differences that a live-action Invincible might have from an animated Invincible, noting that it comes down more to the differences in the form rather than anything that specifically can't be done.

"I wouldn't want to reveal that per se but I think there's a lot of different things that you can accomplish in live-action. There's a lot of different audience that you can reach that you can't reach in animation unfortunately. I just think that there's a different feel from the story that you'll get in live-action that you may not necessarily get in animation. They're also two completely different things. So I like the idea of the Invincible comic is one thing, the Invincible animated series is one thing, and the Invincible live-action thing will be a completely different thing."

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, The Boys) were previously attached to write and direct the live-action Invincible movie, but it's unclear if they're still attached in those roles. Initial reports on the Invincible live-action movie were that it was set up at Universal Pictures who would distribute, which also remains uncertain after years of development. That deal was also announced prior to the tremendous popularity of the Invincible animated series on Prime Video.