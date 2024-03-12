Invincible Season 2 Shares Recap Ahead of Part 2 Premiere

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will be premiering with Prime Video later this week, and Invincible is getting fans up to speed with everything that's happened so far in a special recap video! Invincible Season 2 kicked off the first half of its run with four episodes last Fall, and it left things on a pretty intense cliffhanger for both Mark and his father as they are now firmly in the crosshairs of the Viltrumite Empire. But it was only one of the stories that sparked with these first episodes, so fans have been anxious to see what happens next.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 is finally going to premiere later this week after months of waiting for its return, and fans might need a refresher on what's gone down in the first half of the season. Thankfully, Invincible is ready to meet those needs with a special recap showing off everything important that happened in the first few episodes of the new season so far. Playing coy about what from the recap might come into play in the new episodes, you can check out the Invincible Season 2 recap below:

Previously on... [slam to INVINCIBLE title card]. These scenes may or may not be very important to Part 2, who's to say!!! pic.twitter.com/tSPMFmrVkR — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 11, 2024

When Does Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Come Out?

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will be streaming weekly with Prime Video (where you can currently find the first season and Atom Eve special) beginning on March 14th. The series stars the likes of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Guest stars joining the new season include Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

Prime Video teases what to expect from Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it. "

What are you hoping to see before Invincible Season 2 ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!