Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Teases Surprising Return of Omni-Man in Season 2

Invincible will finally be returning to Amazon Prime Video with Season 2 of the series later this Fall, and the creator behind it all is teasing the surprising return of Omni-Man in the new episodes! Invincible made a major impact with fans thanks to Omni-Man right from the series premiere, and a lot of that was due to original Invincible series creator (and executive producer on the new TV series) Robert Kirkman helping to shuffle some of the events around from the beginning of the series for more impact. And it seems like this shuffling’s going to be happening once more.

Invincible Season 2 is gearing up to return for new episodes this Fall, and IGN spoke to Robert Kirkman ahead of the new episodes to find out more about what could be coming in the new season. Fans of the Invincible comics know that following Omni-Man basically wrecking his son Mark as seen at the end of the first season, it’s actually a very long time before he makes a re-appearance in the original series. But Kirkman teases that Omni-Man will surprisingly be dropping in much earlier than expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will Omni-Man Return in Invincible Season 2?

“The less said about Nolan, I think the better at this point,” Kirkman teased when asked about a potential Omni-Man return in Invincible Season 2. “I’ll just say that I wouldn’t wager that we’ll go the entire season without seeing him. He’ll probably crop up when you least expect it, and he may be popping up in ways that you wouldn’t necessarily expect. So, I think I’ve said as much as I can say.” Omni-Man was last seen fleeing from Earth (to avoid killing his son completely), but the events of the comics keep him away for a long time.

Their father and son relationship is more of a saga that expands the entire series (as some major new villains pop up in Mark’s life in the time since Omni-Man), but if the TV series continues to shuffle around some of the comics’ events in the adaptation then there is a much better opportunity to see some of the characters who weren’t exactly “supposed” to pop in yet.

Invincible Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd. Are you excited to see more of Omni-Man in Invincible Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT – IGN