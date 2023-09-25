Invincible Season 2 Reveals First Look at Angstrom Levy

Invincible Season 2's latest image reveal offers fans a first look at Angstrom Levy, a villain who has a major role in the series. The Invincible animated series will see actor Sterling K. Brown voicing Angstrom Levy; Brown has voice acting experience to go with his big live-action roles (Black Panther, This Is Us), with a recurring role in Hulu Solar Opposites (as Halk), and appearances in animated films like The Angry Birds Movie 2, and Disney's Frozen II. Needless to say, Brown's deep baritone voice and snappy delivery have become a signature that audiences favor, making him a welcome addition to Invincible's already impressive lineup of voices.

Who Is Invincible's Angstrom Levy?

Angstrom Levy is a supervillain who has the ability to open portals to alternate dimensions; he goes the route of Marvel's Kang the Conqueror by seeking out his own variant selves and uniting them into a squad, with the ultimate goal of uploading the collective knowledge of his variants into his own brain.

Knowing that Angstrom Levy will feature in Invincible Season 2, and what his power set and goals are, suddenly those rumors of a Spider-Man crossover make sense...

What Is Invincible Season 2 About?

(Photo: Prime Video)

In the bloody, heartbreaking finale to Invincible Season 1, Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) confirmed that his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the world's most powerful hero, was actually an agent from war-mongering alien race (the Viltrumites) tasked with conquering the Earth. Mark tried to stand up to his dad and soundly thrashed (along with a greater portion of Chicago) before Omni-Man's heartstrings finally tugged on him enough to get him to abandon his mission and leave his post on Earth.

Of course, Omni-Man's desertion only creates a much bigger problem on Earth and in the cosmos: The Earth has lost its most powerful protectors – and most of the top superhero figures, who were all slaughtered by Omni-Man. Mark and his generation of new heroes will have to step up and fill that void – and with villains like Angstrom Levy threatening the fabric of the entire multiverse that won't be easy.

Meanwhile, Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman has teased how the larger universe will also be affected by the events of season 1:

"Season 2 overall represents an opening of the universe, an expansion of the universe," Kirkman added. "There were hints of things that are going on in season 1, and we're actually going to get to see those things. The Coalition of Planets was mentioned in season 1. The Coalition of Planets is something that we're actually going to see in season 2. And there's larger things on Earth. There are different factions, different villains, different things happening."

Invincible Season has a released date of November 3rd on Prime Video with episodes being released weekly throughout the month. After going on hiatus in December, the show will then continue its second season at an undetermined date in early 2024.