Invincible Season 6’s Fate Officially Confirmed, As Season 5 Casts The Boys Star in Key Role

Prime Video just revealed some major updates for Invincible Seasons 5 and 6. The show’s fourth season only ended back in April, but its future was already secure, having been renewed for a fifth season last year. That’s very much a good thing, given that Invincible Season 4 ended with a huge cliffhanger, though the series isn’t expected to return to Prime Video until sometime in 2027, meaning fans have a rather painful wait to find out what happens next.

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Thankfully, though, there is a double dose of good news that will help make that a lot easier. At Prime Video’s Studio Focus Panel at Annecy Festival, the streamer announced that The Boys star Jack Quaid, who played Hughie Campbell in the live-action superhero series, will be joining the animated show’s voice cast as Chris, aka Gravitator, who can be seen in the image below. And in an even bigger announcement, creator Robert Kirkman confirmed the show has already been renewed for Season 6.

Image via Prime Video

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