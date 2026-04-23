Invincible Season 5: Everything We Know After That Huge Cliffhanger Ending

Invincible season 4 has come to an end, and after the massive cliffhanger, everyone is wondering when season 5 is coming. Even though the planet Viltrum has been destroyed and the Viltrumites are backed into a corner, the story of the Invincible comics is only halfway done. There are still tons of stories for the Prime Video animated series to adapt, and Invincible season 5 is set to contain some of the comic series’ wildest moments yet.

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Invincible season 4 ended with Mark and Nolan returning to Earth, where they expect to find the fleeing Viltrumites. However, they are nowhere to be found. Mark remains paranoid while Nolan takes Debbie and heads back to Talescria to wait with a healing Oliver. However, Mark eventually learns that the Viltrumites are secretly living among the humans, growing their ranks by breeding with humans. Meanwhile, Thaedus has secretly left Allen a perfected version of the Scourge Virus, one that could accidentally wipe out all of humanity if used.

When Will Invincible Season 5 Release?

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No official release date for Invincible season 5 has been given, meaning that fans are still in the dark about when the next batch of episodes will be released. We will probably find out an official release date this year, as it often isn’t too long after the release of one season that details on the next season are given. However, Prime Video has renewed Invincible for a fifth season, meaning that it will happen eventually.

According to Forbes, there is a pretty strong chance that Invincible season 5 will release in Spring 2027. While there was a two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2, Part 2 of season 2 was released in Spring 2024, followed by season 3 in Spring 2025 and season 4 in Spring 2026. It was previously confirmed that Invincible would aim for yearly releases following the large gap between the first two seasons, and a Spring 2027 release date for season 5 would line up with this goal.

Robert Kirkman didn’t confirm that season 5 will release next Spring, but he did say, “Maybe May. Maybe January. I don’t know. Who knows? We’ll see… But I would say that the goal is to is to come back in this general timeframe.” According to Kirkman, voice recording was finished years ago, and the team was working on season 5 while season 2 was being promoted. So, the Invincible creative team seems to be pretty ahead.

How Invincible Season 4’s Ending Sets up Next Season

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Invincible season 4’s ending sets up some pretty big storylines that fans will expect to be continued in season 5. The biggest is Mark’s decision to let the Viltrumites live on Earth. Thragg has threatened to destroy Earth if Mark tries to stop them, but Mark obviously doesn’t want the Viltrumites to grow their ranks. So, Mark will be left deciding what to do in season 5.

On top of that, Cecil called off the search for Robot and Monster Girl in the season 4 finale, leaving them stranded in the Flaxan dimension. This probably won’t be the last we see of these characters, meaning that season 5 could see them attempt to find their way home.

Mark and Eve’s relationship is left on a rough patch at the end of season 4, with Eve admitting that she got an abortion and Mark feeling guilty that he had to leave Eve. Although Eve reassures Mark, he is starting to have doubts about whether they can be together while maintaining their superhero lifestyles.

Back on Talescria, Allen will be left to decide if he should use the Scourge Virus, wiping out the Viltrumites but risking the lives of all humans in the process. Nolan and Debbie will probably start the season at the Coalition of Planets headquarters as well, where they will stay with Oliver as he heals from the fight with Thragg.

What Happens in Invincible Season 5 (According to the Comics)

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Invincible season 5 will probably feature a more varied sequence of events than season 4, which heavily focused on the Viltrumite War. SPOILER warning for the Invincible comics.

Mark’s continuing battle with Dinosaurus will most likely be one of the biggest storylines in season 5, as the season 4 villain grows to be a much more significant character in the comics. On top of that, Powerplex will probably also return, with him acting as Mark’s arch-nemesis on Earth.

The ReAnimen of the evil Marks from the Invincible War storyline will also continue to be developed, with Cecil hoping to keep this a secret from Mark. Another Flaxan invasion and the return of Monster Girl and Robot could happen as well, setting up another significant Invincible storyline that will change the saga forever.