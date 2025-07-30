Invincible Creator Reveals How Many Seasons It Needs to Complete the Story

Invincible is currently in the works on returning to Prime Video with a new season next year, and the creator behind it all revealed how many seasons the animated series is going to need to completely adapt the comics. Invincible Season 3 was one of the best received of the animated series thus far, and it really got fans excited to see what’s next as it continues to adapt Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley’s original comic series of the same name. With the animated series crossing over its halfway mark of its place in the comics, it’s also time to think about the potential end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible has a very bright future as Season 4 is now in the works for a release in 2026, and Season 5 was already announced to be in production. Speaking during a panel for the Invincible franchise as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend (as reported by IGN), series co-creator Robert Kirkman revealed how many seasons are likely going to be needed to completely adapt the comics run. With his estimate, it’s about 7 to 9 seasons. Which could end up happening if the show continues its success.

Prime Video

How Many Seasons Will Invincible Be?

“Roughly seven to eight to nine seasons I think would be necessary to do the complete arc from the comics of Invincible,” Kirkman said. “So we’ll see. Hopefully we get there. We get a ton of support from Amazon Prime and couldn’t be more thrilled with how things are going. So, very excited and hopeful for it.” This does bode well for the future of the series that Kirkman and company are hoping to completely adapt the comics run, and if Prime Video allows, that means they will be able to tell their story without bringing it to a truncated end.

7-9 seasons of Invincible makes a lot of sense when you consider where Invincible Season 3 comes to an end. If you wanted to get the jump on what’s coming next, you’d start at around Issue #66 of the comics run. There are 144 issues of the comics overall, so Invincible Season 3 brings the series closer than ever to that halfway point. With some of the character we’ll be seeing in the next season too, set up for the endgame is about to begin in full.

Image Comics

What’s Next for Invincible?

Invincible Season 4 is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2026, but Prime Video has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Season 5 has also been confirmed to be in production, and the creative team behind the animated series have gone on record about their desire to continue releasing new seasons on an annual yearly release schedule if possible, “I think that the release schedule that we’re in is much more what we can expect going forward as opposed to the release schedule that we were in between Season 1 and 2,” Kirkman explained.

Invincible Season 4 has also confirmed that Matthew Rhys will be joining the animated series as the major villain Dinosaurus, and previous teases have revealed that Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrimute Empire, has been cast already and will be showing up in the new season as well. It’s best to catch up on its three seasons with Prime Video in the meantime while we wait for more Invincible episodes.

HT – IGN